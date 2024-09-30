Second-Generation Stars Set to Shine at 2024 FIA Motorsport Games

The 2024 FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia is set to witness a thrilling display of talent as four second-generation racing stars prepare to compete for gold medal glory. Luca Magnussen, Oscar Wurz, Rocco Coronel, and Eric Gene, each hailing from families with illustrious racing backgrounds, will represent their respective nations in various categories.

Luca Magnussen, the 15-year-old brother of current Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen, will be flying the Danish flag in the Karting Senior category. Following in the footsteps of his father Jan, a former World Karting Champion and Formula 1 driver, Luca is eager to make his mark. “Representing Denmark is an amazing opportunity,” Luca enthused. “I’ve been fortunate to lean on my Dad and brother’s experience, but once on track, it’s all up to me.”

Austria’s hopes in the Formula 4 category rest on Oscar Wurz, fresh from his victory in the FIA CEZ Formula 4 championship. Son of F1 star and Le Mans winner Alex Wurz, Oscar is no stranger to the FIA Motorsport Games, having competed in Karting Senior in 2022. “I’m super happy to represent Austria in Formula 4,” Oscar stated, determined to improve on his brother Charlie’s sixth-place finish in 2022.

The Netherlands’ Rocco Coronel is set to continue his family’s legacy in the Karting Junior category. Son of touring car champion Tom Coronel, Rocco has already caught the eye of Red Bull’s junior programme. The 13-year-old expressed his excitement, saying, “I will be working hard to follow in Dad’s footsteps and chase a gold medal for Team Netherlands.”

Representing the host nation, Eric Gene will compete in the Touring Car category. Currently racing in TCR Europe and TCR Spain, Gene follows in the footsteps of his father Jordi and uncle Marc, both accomplished racers. “I’m very proud to represent Spain,” Eric declared, looking forward to the support of local fans at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The 2024 FIA Motorsport Games, featuring 27 disciplines across various venues in Valencia, promises to showcase rising talent and motorsport heritage. As these second-generation stars take to the track from October 23-28, fans can expect fierce competition and potential future champions emerging on the global stage.