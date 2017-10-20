Double R Racing to Join EuroFormula Open Field in 2018

Double R Racing will join the EuroFormula Open championship in 2018 with a two-car effort, with team principal Anthony ‘Boyo’ Hieatt believing the series is well on it’s way to being the best single seater category for young drivers.

The team will field a pair of Dallara F318 cars next season as it expands its presence in junior formulae, with Double R continuing in both the BRDC British F3 and F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford, in 2018.

Hieatt feels the championship offers drivers to race at some of the best circuits around Europe with a sensible budget, and it was an easy decision to expand the team into EuroFormula Open.

“Going forward, in my view, EuroFormula Open is going to be the premier single-seater series in Europe for young drivers, so I’m delighted to announce Double R Racing is going to be joining the championship for the 2018 season with two cars,” said Hieatt.

“It’s one of the only places you can now drive a top spec Formula 3 car, and with the future demise of FIA F3 this championship is the perfect fit for Double R to add to our commitments in BRDC British F3 and British Formula 4.

“EuroFormula races on some fabulous circuits, it has very stable organisation and the calendar provides some great track time for the drivers with sensible budgets. We’re really looking forward to being part of the championship and working with GT Sport, it’s going to be fantastic to be racing with our Dallara F318s in Europe again.”