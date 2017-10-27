MotoGP

Dovizioso Dominates Friday Running at Sepang

Andrea Dovizioso - Photo Credit: Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso made the perfect start to a potentially decisive weekend by topping both Friday practice sessions at Sepang.  The Ducati rider must outscore Marc Marquez by eight or more points to keep his championship hopes alive and looked in good shape on day one in Malaysia in all weather conditions.

A rain shower prior to FP1 complicated matters for the riders in the morning session with many sitting out the opening twenty minutes while they waited for the circuit to dry out. Once conditions had improved sufficiently for slicks, Marquez was immediately on the pace but with the championship leader opting against a new set of tyres late on, he would ultimately slip to fifth.

Dovizioso’s late burst saw him top the timesheets ahead of Aspar’s Alvaro Bautista and Tech 3’s Johann Zarco who blotted his copybook with a crash at turn eight in the rain-affected second session, compounded when the Frenchman tipped his YZR-M1 over while attempting to re-join the track. Maverick Vinales climbed to fourth, two tenths off the pace, with Marquez fractionally slower in fifth.

Cal Crutchlow was sixth, although the Briton’s lack of wet-weather pace in FP2 will be of concern to LCR Honda, while Karel Abraham ensured both Aspar riders will head into the final practice session in possession of a Q2 spot. Hector Barbera shone throughout the morning session before finishing eighth ahead of Dani Pedrosa while Jorge Lorenzo completes a top ten including no fewer than six Ducatis.

With heavy rain falling for much of the afternoon, FP1 saw the only dry track time of the day, a fact which will leave debutant Michael van der Mark at something of a disadvantage. Despite his lack of preparation, the Dutch WorldSBK star impressed to finish nineteenth fastest.

 

2017 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix – Friday Practice

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
14. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team2:00.671FP1
219. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team2:00.742FP1
35. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:00.807FP1
425. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:00.903FP1
593. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.950FP1
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda2:01.060FP1
717. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull&Bear Aspar Team2:01.077FP1
88. Hector BarberaDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:01.147FP1
926. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team2:01.162FP1
1099. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team2:01.189FP1
119. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing2:01.560FP1
1246. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:01.662FP1
1329. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:01.740FP1
1443. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:01.803FP1
1544. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.831FP1
1676. Loris BazDucatiReale Avintia Racing2:02.416FP1
1738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:02.469FP1
1845. Scott ReddingDucatiOCTO Pramac Racing2:03.056FP1
1960. Michael van der MarkYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:03.473FP1
2053. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:03.531FP1
2122. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:03.534FP1
2242. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR2:04.381FP1

