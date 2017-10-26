Felipe Massa Wants “Important Race For Mexico in this Difficult Moment.”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Felipe Massa has turned his thoughts to the Mexican people ahead of the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez following the nation’s recent disastrous earthquake and suggests that Formula One should do all it can to support those affected.

Massa, who finished ninth in last year’s event in Mexico, echoes the thoughts of the entire Formula One paddock in extending his best wishes to the Mexican people before this year’s race.

“First of all, it’s a shame to see what’s happened, it’s so sad to see the people losing their lives and also their homes from the earthquake so that’s really, really sad. I think we need to help them and get as much support for them.

“We need to pass the message to people around the world. That is the most important thing.”

Like most of the drivers, Massa greatly enjoys racing in Mexico, citing the passionate fans as the reason why.

“Secondly, they are really in love with Formula One and they go crazy for the race. When you see the people in the grandstand and around the roads, they are proper Formula One fans and I think it’s fantastic to race there.

“I always enjoy it, I go with some friends, my father and we always enjoy the atmosphere there. It looks very similar to São Paolo so you also feel at home.

“I really hope we can have an important race for them in this difficult moment.”