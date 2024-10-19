World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

After five rounds, the third season of the World Rally-Raid Championship has reached its conclusion in Morocco.

Missed The Checkered Flag‘s live coverage of the Rallye du Maroc? We’ve got you covered with the archive below.

Pre-race stories

Mid-race stories

Stage winners

StageDateOverall Cars WinnerOverall Bikes WinnerRecap
Prologue6 OctoberGuerlain ChicheritTosha SchareinaRecap
Stage #17 OctoberNasser Al-AttiyahRoss BranchRecap
Stage #28 OctoberLucas MoraesTosha SchareinaRecap
Stage #39 OctoberSébastien Loeb*Daniel SandersRecap
Stage #410 OctoberCarlos Sainz*Daniel SandersRecap
Stage #511 OctoberSébastien Loeb*Tosha SchareinaRecap
* – Not competing for World Rally-Raid Championship points

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTimeRecap
Ultimate200Nasser Al-AttiyahDacia Sandriders14:26:34Recap
Challenger307Eryk GoczałEnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team15:14:11Recap
SSV401Yasir SeaidanRace World Team17:19:00Recap
Stock500Ronald Basso*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body21:34:10Recap
Truck600Martin Macík Jr.*MM Technology16:28:25Recap
Experimental CarN/ANo FinishersN/AN/ARecap
Experimental UTV406Francisco López Contardo*Can-Am Factory Team16:05:07Recap
RallyGP5Daniel Sanders*Red Bull KTM Factory Racing15:45:06Recap
Rally218Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team16:30:11Recap
Junior Trophy37Edgar Canet*BAS World KTM Racing Team16:34:13Recap
Veteran Trophy32David Casteu*Team Casteu Trophy18:28:36Recap
Women Trophy62Sandra Gómez*Fantic Rally Team21:17:26Recap
Rally3163Souleymane AddahriAfrica Rallye Team21:25:42Recap
Quad182Antanas KanopkinasCFMOTO Thunder Racing Team22:44:50Recap
Open Car701Akira Miura*Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body21:00:37Recap
Open SSV723Ali Oubassidi*Africa Rally Team22:29:39Recap
Open Truck752Kay Huzink*Jongbloed Dakar Team21:47:45Recap
