2024 Rallye du Maroc: From The Checkered Flag’s Newsroom

After five rounds, the third season of the World Rally-Raid Championship has reached its conclusion in Morocco.
Missed The Checkered Flag‘s live coverage of the Rallye du Maroc? We’ve got you covered with the archive below.
Pre-race stories
- 22 October 2023: TCF‘s 2023 Rallye du Maroc newsroom
- 9 October 2023: Road to Dakar returns for 2024
- 26 January: TCF‘s 2024 Dakar Rally newsroom
- 5 March: TCF‘s 2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge newsroom
- 1 April: TCF‘s 2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid newsroom
- 11 June: 2,492 kilometres from Marrakesh to Mengoub
- 11 June: TCF‘s Desafío Ruta 40 newsroom
- 13 June: Laisvydas Kancius to navigate for Gintas Petrus at 2025 Dakar Rally
- 11 July: Sébastien Loeb on Sandrider Morocco test: “Everything is going well in the car except temperature management”
- 12 July: Ford, M-Sport unveil Ford Raptor T1+
- 1 August: Sam Sunderland retiring from racing
- 12 August: Tomás de Gavardo joins Fantic Rally Team
- 22 August: Manuel Andújar to race Morocco, 2025 Dakar Rally in SSV
- 28 August: EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team formed
- 28 August: Route distance tweaked down to 2,468 km
- 7 September: Tomáš Vrátný on Tatra FF7: “I believe the ‘Seven’ in the name will bring us good luck”
- 10 September: Aleš Loprais partners with Team de Rooy, to race IVECO
- 14 September: Despite flooding, Baja Morocco to proceed as scheduled
- 17 September: Pau Navarro to race Ford Ranger T1+ at Morocco, 2025 Dakar Rally
- 19 September: Concussion forces Saood Variawa to miss Rallye du Maroc
- 19 September: Fesh Fesh’s Tatra FF7 skipping Rallye du Maroc due to flooding
- 20 September: Sandra Gómez becomes Fantic factory rally rider
- 20 September: Carter Klein to make W2RC debut in Morocco
- 24 September: Oriol Vidal sidelined by back injury again
- 24 September: MM Technology reveals EVO 4 truck
- 25 September: Guillaume de Mévius switching to Mini
- 25 September: Erik Van Loon set to début Audi S1, Maverick R in Morocco
- 25 September: X-raid reveals petrol-powered Mini JCW Rally 3.0i
- 25 September: Alexandre Giroud, Charan Moore join GRallyTeam, to race OT3s
- 26 September: Ndoki Racing Team set to be first Congolese W2RC team
- 27 September: 271 on entry list
- 28 September: Organisers working to prepare route following floods
- 28 September: Martin Macík Jr. christens EVO 4 truck “Benny the Big Guy”
- 28 September: “Conditions at Dakar are very specific and cannot be simulated in Czech Republic” – Martin Šoltys
- 28 September: Guillaume de Mévius on Mini switch: “I was never an official Toyota driver”
- 28 September: Rainbow Truck Team tweaks end of the rainbow
- 29 September: Luciano Benavides, Daniel Sanders migrate to KTM
- 30 September: Kees Koolen to race MM EVO 4, dubbed “Tony”
- 30 September: Nicolás Cavigliasso wins Baja Morocco ahead of Rallye du Maroc
- 30 September: Guayasamín, Seaidan set for SSV final showdown
- 1 October: Fausto Mota to serve as Baciuška’s navigator
- 1 October: Mattias Ekström joins Ford for 2025 Dakar Rally
- 1 October: Guillaume Chollet withdraws due to funding
- 2 October: Aliyyah and Martin Koloc to race together for first time
- 2 October: “All the main tracks, which used to be visible, have disappeared” – Isidre Esteve
- 2 October: Amine Echiguer sidelined by injury
- 3 October: Carla Scaglioni to make rally raid debut in Morocco
- 3 October: Nunzio Coffaro returns to rally raid
- 4 October: Cooling system failure forces Loprais, de Rooy withdrawal
- 4 October: Tjeerd van Ballegooij filling in for Gerrit Zuurmond
- 5 October: G Rally Team reveals G-ECKO
- 6 October: FIM to deliberate on adding W2RC team trophy
- 6 October: Álex Haro, Mirko Brun step up for co-driver relief duties
Mid-race stories
- 7 October: Flooding forces Stage 1, 2 route swap
- 7 October: Frédéric Baudry dies in Stage 1 crash
- 8 October: Mathieu Serradori disqualified for wheel infractions
- 9 October: João Ferreira gets time restored after GPS failures in Stage 1
- 9 October: Manuel Andújar gets 20 minutes slashed for assisting Baudry
- 10 October: EnergyLandia Team fined for liquid waste dumping
- 11 October: Jean-Loup Lepan undergoing treatment for haemopneumothorax
Stage winners
|Stage
|Date
|Overall Cars Winner
|Overall Bikes Winner
|Recap
|Prologue
|6 October
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Tosha Schareina
|Recap
|Stage #1
|7 October
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Ross Branch
|Recap
|Stage #2
|8 October
|Lucas Moraes
|Tosha Schareina
|Recap
|Stage #3
|9 October
|Sébastien Loeb*
|Daniel Sanders
|Recap
|Stage #4
|10 October
|Carlos Sainz*
|Daniel Sanders
|Recap
|Stage #5
|11 October
|Sébastien Loeb*
|Tosha Schareina
|Recap
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Competitor
|Team
|Time
|Recap
|Ultimate
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Dacia Sandriders
|14:26:34
|Recap
|Challenger
|307
|Eryk Goczał
|EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team
|15:14:11
|Recap
|SSV
|401
|Yasir Seaidan
|Race World Team
|17:19:00
|Recap
|Stock
|500
|Ronald Basso*
|Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body
|21:34:10
|Recap
|Truck
|600
|Martin Macík Jr.*
|MM Technology
|16:28:25
|Recap
|Experimental Car
|N/A
|No Finishers
|N/A
|N/A
|Recap
|Experimental UTV
|406
|Francisco López Contardo*
|Can-Am Factory Team
|16:05:07
|Recap
|RallyGP
|5
|Daniel Sanders*
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|15:45:06
|Recap
|Rally2
|18
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|16:30:11
|Recap
|Junior Trophy
|37
|Edgar Canet*
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|16:34:13
|Recap
|Veteran Trophy
|32
|David Casteu*
|Team Casteu Trophy
|18:28:36
|Recap
|Women Trophy
|62
|Sandra Gómez*
|Fantic Rally Team
|21:17:26
|Recap
|Rally3
|163
|Souleymane Addahri
|Africa Rallye Team
|21:25:42
|Recap
|Quad
|182
|Antanas Kanopkinas
|CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team
|22:44:50
|Recap
|Open Car
|701
|Akira Miura*
|Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body
|21:00:37
|Recap
|Open SSV
|723
|Ali Oubassidi*
|Africa Rally Team
|22:29:39
|Recap
|Open Truck
|752
|Kay Huzink*
|Jongbloed Dakar Team
|21:47:45
|Recap