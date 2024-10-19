Dirt City to remain on Championship Off-Road calendar through 2027

Championship Off-Road will continue to visit Dirt City Motorplex in Lena, Wisconsin, through the 2027 season after signing a three-year contract extension with the Lena Motorsport Club.

The Dirt City Off-Road National was first held in 2019 and has been part of the COR calendar since the inaugural season the following year. The track also hosts Mayhem at the Motorplex, which was originally intended for Sportsman classes before expanding to include all categories for 2024 when it became the COR season opener.

“The Champ Off-Road race has a significant economic impact on our area,” said club president Troy Schaden. “The community comes together to ensure the event is a success. We are very proud of that, and all the volunteers that make it happen.”

While the 2025 schedule has not been revealed, tracks like Lena that hosted a 2024 round are expected to return. New additions include Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland and Deadwood, South Dakota: Wheatland will serve as the first round of the calendar while Deadwood was originally slated to be the last race for 2024 until it was postponed.

The 2025 Dirt City Off-Road National will take place on 26/27 July, retaining the same late July slot as in 2024.

“Loved going there this past summer to check it out. Compact course but it’s great for the Lena community,” LASTCAR writer William Soquet told The Checkered Flag.