Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

Fenestraz Celebrates Title with Seventh Victory of 2017 in Spain

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Following the chaotic race two earlier in the day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, twenty-eight of the thirty-two cars made the start of the final race of the season, and having clinched the title in that earlier race, Sacha Fenestraz led from start to finish to end the season with a victory.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver secured a seventh victory of the year, the most of any driver, and despite constant pressure from Robert Shwartzman, the winner of the first two races of the weekend, Fenestraz took the chequered flag by 0.400 seconds, finishing the year 69.5 points clear of Will Palmer in the standings.

After being heavily involved in the first lap crash of race two, Max Defourny recovered to finish third, but the Belgian was unable to keep pace with the leading pair, finishing 6.455 seconds off the race leader, while Palmer could only finish fourth, meaning Fenestraz led home a trio of R-ace GP drivers.

Palmer almost lost fourth on the line, but Richard Verschoor ended up just 0.070 seconds back for MP Motorsport, while Gabriel Aubry was only a further 0.090 seconds back for Tech 1 Racing in sixth.

Max Fewtrell ended up seventh for Tech 1 Racing, and in doing so the Renault-backed Briton earned the Rookies title, while Alex Peroni, Jarno Opmeer and Aleksey Korneev claimed the final points of the season in eighth, ninth and tenth.

There was an early safety car period for a clash between Presley Martano and Ghislain Cordeel at turn eleven on the opening lap, but unlike in race two, it was a much more straightforward and clean race as the Eurocup season drew to a close in Spain.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Race 3 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
19Felipe DrugovichBRZRP Motorsport28:34.697s
216Nikita TroitskiyRUSDrivex School+0.260s
324Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin+6.208s
455Joey MawsonAUSBVM Racing+7.609s
517Devlin De FrancescoCANCarlin+8.083s
64Lorenzo ColomboITACampos Racing+8.921s
77Jannes FittjeGERRP Motorsport+11.028s
83Simo LaaksonenFINCampos Racing+11.508s
911Alex KarkosikPOLRP Motorsport+12.723s
102Thiago VivacquaBRZCampos Racing+23.884s
1120Petru FlorescuROMFortec Motorsports+25.747s
1219Ben HingeleyGBRFortec Motorsports+28.600s
1342Eliseo Martinez MeronoESPTeo Martin Motorsport+28.972s
141Cameron DasUSACampos Racing+29.802s
1543Pedro CardosoBRZTeo Martin Motorsport+30.059s
1677Guilherme SamaiaBRZCarlin+33.474s
178Lodovico LauriniITARP Motorsport+40.130s
1812Christian HahnBRZDrivex School+40.956s
1922Daniel PronenkoRUSBVM Racing+42.031s
20/RET34Matheus IorioBRZCampos Racing+3 Laps
21/RET14Tarun ReddyINDDrivex School+4 Laps

