Ferrari’s Maurizio Arrivabene: “The first corner collision compromised the entire race“

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene says that despite the outcome of the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday not going their way, glimpses of the SF70-H’s potential were there for all to see this weekend.

“Once again today, the result of the race does not reflect the true potential of the SF70H.

“We saw that potential yesterday with pole position and again this afternoon, with several overtaking moves and the race fastest lap.”

The Italian held the first lap collision involving his driver Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and title rival Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver Lewis Hamilton, responsible for Ferrari’s difficult race, which saw them relegated to the back end of the grid with Vettel after the first lap.

However, despite the odds being stacked against them from there on in, Arrivabene was pleased with the way the team fought hard to turn things around until the very end of the race, and very nearly making it.

“Unfortunately, the collision at the first corner compromised the entire race. Right to the very end, the team fought for the chance of winning this world championship.”

Although Ferrari have now lost the battle in both the constructors and drivers championships in 2017, the Italian has confirmed they will still fight hard in the two remaining races of the season, as they would have if they had still been in with a shot of the title.

“We will now continue to do our very best in the two remaining Grand Prix, tackling them with the same level of concentration and determination. Congratulations to Lewis on his world championship title.”