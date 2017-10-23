Force India’s Bob Fernley: “It’s been another competitive weekend”

Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, Bob Fernley, was pleased with the squads double points haul at the United States Grand Prix, which cemented their fourth place in the constructor’s standings.

Fernley says both cars looked competitive, and both drivers did what was needed to bring home a strong result for the team.

“It’s been another competitive weekend with both cars showing strong pace and racing well this afternoon.

“The one-stop strategies for both cars paid off and we’ve scored 12 points to consolidate our fourth place in the championship.

“Managing the pace and looking after the tyres was critical today and both drivers did what was asked of them. They attacked in the early stages and defended well after their stops.”

Fernley feels that drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez showed excellent race craft to defend their positions in the latter stages of the race, especially as they had to really manage their tyres by that stage of the grand prix.

“Esteban’s battle with Sainz was very intense and it was fabulous to see Esteban hold him off – especially considering Esteban has not been well this weekend.

“Similarly, Sergio’s defence against Massa in the final few laps demonstrated Sergio’s fantastic race craft. “

The Silverstone based squad have now switched their attentions to next weekend’s 2017 Mexican Grand Prix however, a big event for everyone at Force India.

“Today’s result is the ideal way to prepare for next week’s Mexican race, which is a hugely important event for everybody in the team.”