Formula 1 Debut a ‘dream come true’ for Brendon Hartley

Brendon Hartley admits the last week has been crazy for him as the New Zealander was confirmed to race for Scuderia Toro Rosso in the United States Grand Prix in place of Pierre Gasly, who will compete for the Super Formula title instead.

The race at the Circuit of the Americas next weekend will be his third different car and series combination in as many weeks, with the twenty-seven-year-old competing this weekend in the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMP1 Porsche having raced last weekend in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Tequila Patron ESM LMP2 Nissan Onroak.

Hartley, who has not raced a single seater car since 2011 and last tested a Formula 1 car in 2012, says his experience racing with the Porsche LMP Team in recent years should hold him in good stead for his first Grand Prix experience.

“It’s been a pretty crazy week. It happened quite quickly,” said Hartley on Motorsport.com.

“For the moment I’m genuinely trying just to think about this weekend and as soon as this weekend is over, full focus goes onto a big and new challenge next week. I’ve got a lot to learn in one week but I feel ready for it, honestly.

“This programme’s taught me a lot, working guys like Mark [Webber], Timo [Bernhard], Earl [Bamber], it’s such a good project where we’re at the forefront of technology and part of development.

“I’ve grown a lot as driver. It’s going to be a busy week but I’m looking forward to it. It’s an amazing opportunity. It’s going to be a dream come true, I’ve thought about that moment since I was a little kid.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m going to embrace it and most of all I’m going to try and enjoy it.”