Guintoli becomes tenth different race winner at The Cathedral of Speed

Sylvain Guintoli stormed to a hard earned victory at the Cathedral of Speed to take Bennetts Suzuki’s first victory, ahead of Josh Brookes and Leon Haslam.
Shane Byrne got off to a great start as he hit the front, but James Ellison never left his tail and followed him round, waiting for the right time to jump in front and take the lead. However, on lap three Guintoli hit the front for the first time with Haslam tucked behind him and it was all change until the penultimate lap as the Frenchman managed to get back in front and start to create a gap, leaving Brookes and Haslam to fight for second behind him.
Byrne had been pushed back to fifth after running wide with Haslam on the exit to turn one on lap sixteen. Although Haslam regained his position, Byrne stayed in fifth for the remaining laps, allowing Haslam to start to run away at the top of the standings. Fellow Showdown contenders Peter Hickman and Jake Dixon finished behind Byrne in sixth and seventh, with the final Showdown rider Jason O’Halloran ending the race in thirteenth, mathematically ending his chances of leaving Brands Hatch with the title.
The British Superbike Championship comes to a close at Brands Hatch on the 13th-15th October for what should be a thrilling triple header that will see the top five battle it out for the 2017 Championship title.
MCE British Superbike race two, Assen
|1
|Sylvain Guintoli
|Bennetts Suzuki
|29:19.632
|2
|Josh Brookes
|Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha
|+0.589
|3
|Leon Haslam
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|+0.873
|4
|James Ellison
|McAMS Yamaha
|+1.315
|5
|Shane Byrne
|Be Wiser Ducati
|+1.410
|6
|Peter Hickman
|Smiths Racing BMW
|+7.605
|7
|Jake Dixon
|RAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki
|+9.221
|8
|Christian Iddon
|Tyco BMW Motorrad
|+9.450
|9
|Dan Linfoot
|Honda Racing
|+9.502
|10
|Bradley Ray
|Buildbase Suzuki
|+15.012
|11
|Richard Cooper
|Bennetts Suzuki
|+15.292
|12
|John Hopkins
|Moto Rapido Ducati
|+16.157
|13
|Jason O'Halloran
|Honda Racing
|+16.385
|14
|Glenn Irwin
|Be Wiser Ducati
|+17.243
|15
|Michael Laverty
|McAMS Yamaha
|+19.603
|16
|Martin Jessopp
|RidersMotorcycles.com BMW
|+33.449
|17
|Lee Jackson
|Smiths Racing BMW
|+34.699
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|Team WD-40 Kawasaki
|+35.380
|19
|Josh Elliott
|Tyco BMW Motorrad
|+44.997
|-
|Not
|Classified
|-
|DNF
|Jakub Smrz
|Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW
|1 lap
|DNF
|Aaron Zanotti
|Platform Hire Yamaha
|6 laps
|DNF
|Luke Mossey
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|8 laps
|DNF
|Dean Harrison
|Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki
|9 laps
|DNF
|James Westmoreland
|Gearlink Kawasaki
|10 laps
|DNF
|Shaun Winfield
|Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha
|11 laps
MCE British Superbike Showdown top six
|1
|Leon Haslam
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|612 points
|2
|Josh Brookes
|Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha
|580 points
|3
|Shane Byrne
|Be Wiser Ducati
|579 points
|4
|Jake Dixon
|RAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki
|558 points
|5
|Peter Hickman
|Smiths Racing BMW
|549 points
|6*
|Jason O'Halloran
|Honda Racing
|526 points