British Superbike

Guintoli becomes tenth different race winner at The Cathedral of Speed

Photo: Bennetts Suzuki

Sylvain Guintoli stormed to a hard earned victory at the Cathedral of Speed to take Bennetts Suzuki’s first victory, ahead of Josh Brookes and Leon Haslam.

Shane Byrne got off to a great start as he hit the front, but James Ellison never left his tail and followed him round, waiting for the right time to jump in front and take the lead. However, on lap three Guintoli hit the front for the first time with Haslam tucked behind him and it was all change until the penultimate lap as the Frenchman managed to get back in front and start to create a gap, leaving Brookes and Haslam to fight for second behind him.

Byrne had been pushed back to fifth after running wide with Haslam on the exit to turn one on lap sixteen. Although Haslam regained his position, Byrne stayed in fifth for the remaining laps, allowing Haslam to start to run away at the top of the standings. Fellow Showdown contenders Peter Hickman and Jake Dixon finished behind Byrne in sixth and seventh, with the final Showdown rider Jason O’Halloran ending the race in thirteenth, mathematically ending his chances of leaving Brands Hatch with the title.

The British Superbike Championship comes to a close at Brands Hatch on the 13th-15th October for what should be a thrilling triple header that will see the top five battle it out for the 2017 Championship title.

MCE British Superbike race two, Assen

1Sylvain GuintoliBennetts Suzuki29:19.632
2Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+0.589
3Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki+0.873
4James EllisonMcAMS Yamaha+1.315
5Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati+1.410
6Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW+7.605
7Jake DixonRAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki+9.221
8Christian IddonTyco BMW Motorrad+9.450
9Dan LinfootHonda Racing +9.502
10Bradley RayBuildbase Suzuki+15.012
11Richard CooperBennetts Suzuki+15.292
12John HopkinsMoto Rapido Ducati+16.157
13Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+16.385
14Glenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati+17.243
15Michael LavertyMcAMS Yamaha+19.603
16Martin JessoppRidersMotorcycles.com BMW+33.449
17Lee JacksonSmiths Racing BMW+34.699
18Tommy BridewellTeam WD-40 Kawasaki+35.380
19Josh ElliottTyco BMW Motorrad+44.997
-NotClassified-
DNFJakub SmrzLloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW1 lap
DNFAaron ZanottiPlatform Hire Yamaha6 laps
DNFLuke MosseyJG Speedfit Kawasaki8 laps
DNFDean HarrisonSilicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki9 laps
DNFJames WestmorelandGearlink Kawasaki10 laps
DNFShaun WinfieldAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha11 laps
Fastest lap: Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati - 1:36.908

MCE British Superbike Showdown top six

1Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki612 points
2Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha580 points
3Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati579 points
4Jake DixonRAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki558 points
5Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW549 points
6*Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing526 points
*- mathematically out of championship contention.

