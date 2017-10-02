Guintoli becomes tenth different race winner at The Cathedral of Speed

Sylvain Guintoli stormed to a hard earned victory at the Cathedral of Speed to take Bennetts Suzuki’s first victory, ahead of Josh Brookes and Leon Haslam.

Shane Byrne got off to a great start as he hit the front, but James Ellison never left his tail and followed him round, waiting for the right time to jump in front and take the lead. However, on lap three Guintoli hit the front for the first time with Haslam tucked behind him and it was all change until the penultimate lap as the Frenchman managed to get back in front and start to create a gap, leaving Brookes and Haslam to fight for second behind him.

Byrne had been pushed back to fifth after running wide with Haslam on the exit to turn one on lap sixteen. Although Haslam regained his position, Byrne stayed in fifth for the remaining laps, allowing Haslam to start to run away at the top of the standings. Fellow Showdown contenders Peter Hickman and Jake Dixon finished behind Byrne in sixth and seventh, with the final Showdown rider Jason O’Halloran ending the race in thirteenth, mathematically ending his chances of leaving Brands Hatch with the title.

The British Superbike Championship comes to a close at Brands Hatch on the 13th-15th October for what should be a thrilling triple header that will see the top five battle it out for the 2017 Championship title.

MCE British Superbike race two, Assen

1 Sylvain Guintoli Bennetts Suzuki 29:19.632 2 Josh Brookes Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha +0.589 3 Leon Haslam JG Speedfit Kawasaki +0.873 4 James Ellison McAMS Yamaha +1.315 5 Shane Byrne Be Wiser Ducati +1.410 6 Peter Hickman Smiths Racing BMW +7.605 7 Jake Dixon RAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki +9.221 8 Christian Iddon Tyco BMW Motorrad +9.450 9 Dan Linfoot Honda Racing +9.502 10 Bradley Ray Buildbase Suzuki +15.012 11 Richard Cooper Bennetts Suzuki +15.292 12 John Hopkins Moto Rapido Ducati +16.157 13 Jason O'Halloran Honda Racing +16.385 14 Glenn Irwin Be Wiser Ducati +17.243 15 Michael Laverty McAMS Yamaha +19.603 16 Martin Jessopp RidersMotorcycles.com BMW +33.449 17 Lee Jackson Smiths Racing BMW +34.699 18 Tommy Bridewell Team WD-40 Kawasaki +35.380 19 Josh Elliott Tyco BMW Motorrad +44.997 - Not Classified - DNF Jakub Smrz Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW 1 lap DNF Aaron Zanotti Platform Hire Yamaha 6 laps DNF Luke Mossey JG Speedfit Kawasaki 8 laps DNF Dean Harrison Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki 9 laps DNF James Westmoreland Gearlink Kawasaki 10 laps DNF Shaun Winfield Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha 11 laps

Fastest lap: Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati - 1:36.908

MCE British Superbike Showdown top six

1 Leon Haslam JG Speedfit Kawasaki 612 points 2 Josh Brookes Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha 580 points 3 Shane Byrne Be Wiser Ducati 579 points 4 Jake Dixon RAF Reg. & Res. Kawasaki 558 points 5 Peter Hickman Smiths Racing BMW 549 points 6* Jason O'Halloran Honda Racing 526 points

*- mathematically out of championship contention.