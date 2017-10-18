Kanaan Looking to ‘Make History’ after 2018 Foyt Move

AJ Foyt Racing has announced that Tony Kanaan will race for the team in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series after the veteran Brazilian left Chip Ganassi Racing after four years.

The former series champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner will drive Foyt’s #14 machine, with the move leaving the futures of both Carlos Muñoz and Conor Daly under threat.

Kanaan, a veteran of 236 races across sixteen seasons of IndyCar, remains excited for the opportunity to race for the legendary Foyt name, and he is aiming to return to the team to victory lane for the first time since Takuma Sato won around the streets of Long Beach in 2013.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to build something where we can make history, and for me that’s what racing’s all about,” said Kanaan. “Yes it is about the wins, but it’s also about the people, the people that you’re associated with. We’re going to make some history.

“My biggest challenge will be getting to know everybody and really make everybody work for one goal which is go win the race. But at the same time, over the weekend we need to remember why we’re there, why we’re sacrificing everything we have to be there, and have some fun.

“That’s really important as well. And I can tell you when you’re not winning, you’re not having fun, so we’ve got to win.”

Kanaan feels that even at forty-two years of age he can still learn from the master, with AJ Foyt a multiple USAC, CART and Indianapolis 500 champion in his racing days, which came to an end in 1993 aged fifty-eight!

“As a driver, you want to be on a team that works around you, that will build the stuff around you and for you, but also, if I can have a person like A.J. to help me, even at this point of my career, it’s awesome,” said Kanaan.

“He’s a legend in many ways in my book. I’m 42 and I keep hearing that I’m getting old, but I know a guy who retired when he was 58! That gives me a lot of hope.”