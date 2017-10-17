Kevin Magnussen: “It would be great to have a good result”

Kevin Magnussen heads into the United States Grand Prix this weekend on the back of a good result for the Haas F1 Team in Japan, with his eighth place finish coupled with team-mate Romain Grosjean’s ninth place moving them up to seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship.

The Dane felt the team maximise their performance at the Suzuka International Racing Course, and he says it would be a great achievement to replicate the result at the Circuit of the Americas to help them maintain their position in the standings.

“I think it was the best result we could’ve scored in Japan,” said Magnussen. “Hopefully, we can still be strong in America. It would be great to have a good result in front of the team’s home crowd.

“It’s good to be back in seventh, but it’s going to be a really tough challenge to maintain that position for the rest of the year. We will give it our best.”

Magnussen has seen first hand the team grow this season, and heading into the squad’s home race, he is proud to be racing at the Circuit of the Americas for an American team.

“It’s been great,” admitted Magnussen. “We’ve got more people coming. We’re improving and growing in all areas. It’s great to see the team going in the right direction.

“It’s fantastic being on an American team, racing at an American venue. It’s a really cool track. It’s one of the better new tracks on the F1 calendar. They’ve done a really good job there.”