Marcus Ericsson: “My pace was not good enough” in Malaysia

Sauber F1 Team‘s Marcus Ericsson ended another Grand Prix in last place as he admitted his performance wasn’t up to the standard it should have been.

“It was a poor race for me today.” he said. “My pace was not good enough and I do not understand the reasons for that yet.

“We are looking into our data to understand the causes and to make sure that I can get back on track stronger for the next race in Japan.”

Ericsson has struggled throughout the 2017 season and is the only regular driver yet to score points this season. His best finishes this year are two eleventh places, one in Spain and the other in Azerbaijan; Other than this he has retired four times and shared the bottom of the results sheets with the likes of team-mate Pascal Wehrliein and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat.

Despite the disappointment from the Swede, Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur remained optimistic, “Marcus also put in a good performance. Overall, it is a positive sign for us and we need to keep up the good work and keep pushing.” said Vasseur.