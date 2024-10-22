Kuldar Sikk recovering from broken spine at Central European Rally

Kuldar Sikk‘s status for the 2025 Dakar Rally is up in the air after he suffered a broken spine in an accident during last weekend’s Central European Rally.

Sikk had been working with the gravel crew for fellow Estonian Ott Tänak when the accident occurred. The Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the 2024 World Rally Championship, was on the Czech leg at the time, so he was brought to University Hospital Pilsen for emergency surgery before he could be flown back to Estonia. He arrived by plane at Tallinn Airport on Tuesday.

“Early morning on last Friday, my Route Note Car crew had an accident on the road section on the way to SS3,” wrote Tänak, who went on to win the race. “Due to the accident, Kuldar got a serious back injury and was taken to the hospital.

“Our team has been working hard on the background to get Kuldar back home as fast and as safe as possible to continue his treatment at his home country. Big thanks to Fakultní Nemocnice Plzeň hospital personnel for the support and help over these past few days.

“I am glad that he is safely home now and handed over to Estonian doctors who will provide him the best possible care and Kuldar can stay close to his family. Get well soon, Kuldar!”

Due to the injury, it is unknown if Sikk will recover in time to run the Dakar Rally in January as the navigator for Benediktas Vanagas. The two have been working together since 2023, retiring from their first Dakar as a duo before finishing eighth in 2024.

Sikk had been a WRC co-driver since 2002, filling the role for Tänak from 2010 to 2012. The two ran the full WRC in 2012, finishing eighth in points.

“Right now, Kuldar’s health is the most important thing,” said Vanagas. “He’s tough. He’ll pull through.”

The 2025 Dakar Rally is scheduled for 3–17 January, meaning Sikk will have just three months to recover. Vanagas has not announced a replacement if necessary.