DakarFIA World Rally Championship

Kuldar Sikk recovering from broken spine at Central European Rally

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Ott Tänak

Kuldar Sikk‘s status for the 2025 Dakar Rally is up in the air after he suffered a broken spine in an accident during last weekend’s Central European Rally.

Sikk had been working with the gravel crew for fellow Estonian Ott Tänak when the accident occurred. The Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the 2024 World Rally Championship, was on the Czech leg at the time, so he was brought to University Hospital Pilsen for emergency surgery before he could be flown back to Estonia. He arrived by plane at Tallinn Airport on Tuesday.

“Early morning on last Friday, my Route Note Car crew had an accident on the road section on the way to SS3,” wrote Tänak, who went on to win the race. “Due to the accident, Kuldar got a serious back injury and was taken to the hospital.

“Our team has been working hard on the background to get Kuldar back home as fast and as safe as possible to continue his treatment at his home country. Big thanks to Fakultní Nemocnice Plzeň hospital personnel for the support and help over these past few days.

“I am glad that he is safely home now and handed over to Estonian doctors who will provide him the best possible care and Kuldar can stay close to his family. Get well soon, Kuldar!”

Due to the injury, it is unknown if Sikk will recover in time to run the Dakar Rally in January as the navigator for Benediktas Vanagas. The two have been working together since 2023, retiring from their first Dakar as a duo before finishing eighth in 2024.

Sikk had been a WRC co-driver since 2002, filling the role for Tänak from 2010 to 2012. The two ran the full WRC in 2012, finishing eighth in points.

“Right now, Kuldar’s health is the most important thing,” said Vanagas. “He’s tough. He’ll pull through.”

The 2025 Dakar Rally is scheduled for 3–17 January, meaning Sikk will have just three months to recover. Vanagas has not announced a replacement if necessary.

Share
Avatar photo
3993 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Franck Lagorce joins Africa Eco Race organisation as observer for 2025

By
2 Mins read
Franck Lagorce, an Andros Trophy regular who finished 2nd in LMP1 at the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans and has a pair of F1 starts to his name, will work alongside Africa Eco Race organisers at the 2025 edition.
Dakar

Toby Price, Sam Sunderland to race Hilux at 2025 Dakar Rally

By
2 Mins read
Toby Price and Sam Sunderland will bring a combined four Dakar Rally bike victories to the 2025 edition, where they will share a Toyota Hilux Overdrive in their 4-wheel Dakar début.
Dakar

Maria Luis Gameiro to make Dakar Rally debut in 2025

By
2 Mins read
Maria Luís Gameiro, a regular in the FIA World and European Baja Cups, will be the first Portuguese woman to race the Dakar Rally since 2009 when she enters the 2025 edition in a Yamaha from X-raid Team.