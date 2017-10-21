Moto3

Martin Beats the Rain to Take Australia Pole

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin timed his pole position charge to perfection as he topped the qualifying timesheets at Phillip Island on Saturday. The Spaniard beat a late rain shower to claim his eighth pole of the season ahead of Gabriel Rodrigo with Joan Mir going in search of the Moto3 world championship from third on the grid tomorrow.

Martin figured towards the top of the leaderboard throughout the qualifying session which thankfully saw no repeat of the farcical slow riding and slipstreaming that has blighted many a Saturday this season. Jorge’s main threat looked to be coming from the RBA KTMs of Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara with the two team-mates working together to give each other the best possible slingshot down the home straight.

Elsewhere, title rivals Joan Mir and Romano Fenati were also circulating together but there was no sign of any co-operation between these two. Fenati, who suffered an enormous highside in FP1 yesterday, swarmed all over the back of the Leopard Honda as both chased pole position but unsurprisingly, neither would match Martin’s pace as they focused on each other.

In the end, Martin rose to the top decisively with fifteen minutes remaining, edging two tenths ahead of Rodrigo, with a light shower in the final three minutes putting paid to any hopes his rivals had of usurping him. Rodrigo will line us second as a result with Mir taking third ahead of Guevara and Fenati.

Jules Danilo will start alongside his Marinelli Rivacold team-mate in sixth with Manuel Pagliani heading row three for Mahindra, just ahead of the Estrella Galicia duo of Aron Canet and Enea Bastianini.

 

Moto3 Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: Qualifying

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:37.030
219. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:37.248
336. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing1:37.411
458. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:37.544
55. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:37.680
695. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:37.710
796. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP1:37.713
844. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:37.743
933. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:37.820
1024. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:37.906
1121. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:37.949
1212. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP1:37.972
1365. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing1:38.044
1448. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar1:38.068
1523. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:38.089
1642. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:38.170
1771. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team1:38.204
1840. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:38.289
1964. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:38.293
2084. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:38.328
2111. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing1:38.386
227. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team1:38.429
238. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:38.577
2414. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:38.593
2517. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team1:38.614
2616. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR461:39.225
276. Maria HerreraMahindraMahindra Gaviota Aspar1:39.425
2841. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:39.895
294. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:40.709
3027. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:40.895
3170. Tom ToparisKTMCube Racing1:42.218

