Martin Beats the Rain to Take Australia Pole

Jorge Martin timed his pole position charge to perfection as he topped the qualifying timesheets at Phillip Island on Saturday. The Spaniard beat a late rain shower to claim his eighth pole of the season ahead of Gabriel Rodrigo with Joan Mir going in search of the Moto3 world championship from third on the grid tomorrow.
Martin figured towards the top of the leaderboard throughout the qualifying session which thankfully saw no repeat of the farcical slow riding and slipstreaming that has blighted many a Saturday this season. Jorge’s main threat looked to be coming from the RBA KTMs of Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara with the two team-mates working together to give each other the best possible slingshot down the home straight.
Elsewhere, title rivals Joan Mir and Romano Fenati were also circulating together but there was no sign of any co-operation between these two. Fenati, who suffered an enormous highside in FP1 yesterday, swarmed all over the back of the Leopard Honda as both chased pole position but unsurprisingly, neither would match Martin’s pace as they focused on each other.
In the end, Martin rose to the top decisively with fifteen minutes remaining, edging two tenths ahead of Rodrigo, with a light shower in the final three minutes putting paid to any hopes his rivals had of usurping him. Rodrigo will line us second as a result with Mir taking third ahead of Guevara and Fenati.
Jules Danilo will start alongside his Marinelli Rivacold team-mate in sixth with Manuel Pagliani heading row three for Mahindra, just ahead of the Estrella Galicia duo of Aron Canet and Enea Bastianini.
Moto3 Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|88. Jorge Martin
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:37.030
|2
|19. Gabriel Rodrigo
|KTM
|RBA BOE Racing Team
|1:37.248
|3
|36. Joan Mir
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:37.411
|4
|58. Juanfran Guevara
|KTM
|RBA BOE Racing Team
|1:37.544
|5
|5. Romano Fenati
|Honda
|Marinelli Rivacold Snipers
|1:37.680
|6
|95. Jules Danilo
|Honda
|Marinelli Rivacold Snipers
|1:37.710
|7
|96. Manuel Pagliani
|Mahindra
|CIP
|1:37.713
|8
|44. Aron Canet
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:37.743
|9
|33. Enea Bastianini
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:37.820
|10
|24. Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:37.906
|11
|21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:37.949
|12
|12. Marco Bezzecchi
|Mahindra
|CIP
|1:37.972
|13
|65. Philipp Oettl
|KTM
|Südmetall Schedl GP Racing
|1:38.044
|14
|48. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Mahindra
|Mahindra Gaviota Aspar
|1:38.068
|15
|23. Niccolo Antonelli
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:38.089
|16
|42. Marcos Ramirez
|KTM
|Platinum Bay Real Estate
|1:38.170
|17
|71. Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|SIC Racing Team
|1:38.204
|18
|40. Darryn Binder
|KTM
|Platinum Bay Real Estate
|1:38.289
|19
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:38.293
|20
|84. Jakub Kornfeil
|Peugeot
|Peugeot MC Saxoprint
|1:38.328
|21
|11. Livio Loi
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:38.386
|22
|7. Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|SIC Racing Team
|1:38.429
|23
|8. Nicolo Bulega
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:38.577
|24
|14. Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:38.593
|25
|17. John McPhee
|Honda
|British Talent Team
|1:38.614
|26
|16. Andrea Migno
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:39.225
|27
|6. Maria Herrera
|Mahindra
|Mahindra Gaviota Aspar
|1:39.425
|28
|41. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:39.895
|29
|4. Patrik Pulkkinen
|Peugeot
|Peugeot MC Saxoprint
|1:40.709
|30
|27. Kaito Toba
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:40.895
|31
|70. Tom Toparis
|KTM
|Cube Racing
|1:42.218