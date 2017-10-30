Moto3

Mir Makes It Ten with Sepang Victory

Joan Mir - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Joan Mir moved to within one victory of Valentino Rossi’s lightweight class record for a single season after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang. The newly-crowned champion proved too strong for early leader Jorge Martin as the Gresini rider’s wait for a maiden Grand Prix victory goes on.

In a magnificent victory littered with successes, the one thing missing for Mir had been a pole position, but the Leopard rider changed that on Saturday, topping qualifying for just the second time in his career. However, perennial polesitter Martin would make the faster start on Sunday, storming into a 1.7s lead on lap four as Mir became embroiled in a battle over second.

Once Mir found his rhythm though, the gap would soon close and by half distance, the world champion outbraked Martin into turn nine to regain the lead. Enea Bastianini had also jumped across the gap to the leading duo but as the Italian went into battle with Martin for second, including an incident at turn four which forced Enea off track, Mir had just enough breathing space to claim victory.

Martin ultimately held onto second in a photo finish with Bastianini while Livio Loi backed up his rostrum finish at Phillip Island with a fine fourth at Sepang. John McPhee climbed from eighth to fifth in a sensational final lap to edge out leading KTM rider Andrea Migno, as well as Romano Fenati and Aron Canet, the Italian clinching the championship runner-up spot in the process.

Fabio Di Giannantonio and Bo Bendsneyder rounded out the top ten with home favourite Adam Norrodin somehow salvaging eleventh despite crashing out of fifth early on.

 

Moto3 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix: Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
136. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing40:14.54525
288. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.72420
333. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+0.76316
411. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing+6.86813
517. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team+11.05111
616. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR46+11.09010
75. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+11.2389
844. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+11.6718
921. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+11.9597
1064. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+12.0626
117. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team+12.5725
1271. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team+13.5814
1358. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+14.8853
1419. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+18.7362
1596. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP+21.9861
1665. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing+23.365
1742. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+23.524
1841. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+25.908
1912. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP+26.173
2027. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+40.612
2184. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+40.772
2214. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+43.110
234. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+1:00.918
246. Maria HerreraMahindraMahindra MRW Aspar Team+1:01.104
NC9. Kasma Daniel KasmayudinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+1 Lap
NC48. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra MRW Aspar Team+2 Laps
NC8. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+3 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+10 Laps
NC95. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+13 Laps
NC40. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+15 Laps
NC24. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+17 Laps

Related Posts