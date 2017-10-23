Moto3

Mir Wins in Australia to Clinch Moto3 Title

Joan Mir was declared the winner of the Australian Grand Prix after a rain shower seven laps from the finish, confirming the Spaniard as 2017 Moto3 champion. Mir led a Leopard Racing 1-2 from team-mate Livio Loi with his class-record ninth win of the season giving him an unassailable 70 points lead over Romano Fenati.

With the slipstream as powerful at Phillip Island as perhaps any other circuit on the calendar, the riders would often run four wide down the main straight with nobody able to break away from the leading group. In fact, the only riders to drop out of the pack were retirees with Fabio Di Giannantonio suffering a painful high-side at the Southern Loop while Aron Canet, another championship frontrunner, would tumble at the Honda hairpin.

Mir’s championship-winning campaign has been built on some exceptional tactical rides and with the drizzle starting to fall, the Spaniard recognising the need to lead over the finish line. Once the rain intensified shortly after two-thirds distance, race direction were left with no alternative but to halt proceedings although the riders had unanimously at up, effectively making the decision for them.

Crucially, Mir had indeed led over the line to complete lap sixteen and the subsequent victory saw him crowned world champion with two races to spare. Loi completed a dream day for Leopard with second from 21st on the grid while polesitter Jorge Martin edged out Gabriel Rodrigo for the final rostrum position. Enea Bastianini was fifth ahead of Romano Fenati who all-but clinched the championship runner-up spot courtesy of Canet’s crash.

Ayumu Sasaki was next up in a career-best seventh, moving him back ahead of Marco Bezzecchi in the Rookie of the Year battle, with Adam Norrodin finishing at the tail of the leading group in eighth. Tatsuki Suzuki was ninth while Lorenzo Dalla Porta secured his first top ten finish of 2017 aboard the Aspar Mahindra.

 

Moto3 Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
136. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing24:51.49025
211. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing+0.35120
388. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.35916
419. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+0.38813
533. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+0.40811
65. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+0.80810
771. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team+0.8349
87. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team+1.2918
924. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+3.6487
1048. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraMahindra MRW Aspar Team+4.0056
118. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+4.0365
1284. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+4.0854
1365. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing+4.2513
1416. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR46+6.0042
1596. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP+6.5401
1664. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+19.418
1741. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+25.293
1814. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+40.800
196. Maria HerreraMahindraMahindra MRW Aspar Team+40.858
2027. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+43.698
2142. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+1:38.853
2270. Tom ToparisKTMCube Racing+1 Lap
2358. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+1 Lap
2440. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+3 Laps
NC44. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+5 Laps
NC4. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+6 Laps
NC12. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP+8 Laps
NC95. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+10 Laps
NC21. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+11 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+14 Laps
NC17. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team+16 Laps

