Moseley attempts to deny Middleton in Sunoco Whelen Challenge

Radical European Masters racer Stuart Moseley will attend this weekend’s season finale at Barcelona with one last chance to deny British GT4 champion Stuart Middleton to the Sunoco Whelen Challenge title.

The Sunoco Whelen Challenge compares drivers between the Radical European Masters, the British GT3 and GT4 categories and the LMP3 Cup, developing an average score for drivers based on qualifying and race results.

With a Rolex 24 at Daytona drive available for the winner in the Whelen-backed Action Express Racing team’s Cadillac DPi car, Middleton is currently primed for the drive having garnered an average score of 78.10 as a result of his British GT4 title victory, three points ahead of HHC Motorsport team-mate Will Tregurtha.

Moseley is the only driver remaining who can beat Middleton to the drive at Daytona, but must score a minimum of 329 points over the three races in Barcelona to overcome his 7.85 point deficit in the standings.

However, Moseley’s chances rely on a full-strength field attending the Barcelona finale, as the Sunoco Whelen Challenge will scale points down if an event is deemed to have been run with an under-strength field. A minimum of ten entries will result in full points being offered.

Last week, British GT3 champion Rick Parfitt Jr claimed the Sunoco 240 Challenge title after rivals Jessica Hawkins and Matt Hammond were unable to beat his average score. Parfitt will take part in the supporting BMW Endurance Challenge, driving a Sunoco-backed GT4 car in the four-hour event at Daytona.