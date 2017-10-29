Pierre Gasly: “I’ve spent way too much time with the engineers”

Pierre Gasly has endured a nightmare weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the Frenchman having completed just twelve laps across the three practice sessions, and none in Qualifying due to technical issues.

After sitting out first practice in favour of test driver Sean Gelael, Gasly was hoping to use the second practice on Friday to learn the circuit, but technical issues restricted him to just ten laps, and further engine problems saw him run only two laps on Saturday morning.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver failed to get out on track for Qualifying, and will start the race from the back of the field, and despite being completely unprepared, he is going to see what he can achieve on Sunday.

“I’ve spent way too much time with the engineers on the pit wall this weekend!” said Gasly. “There is nothing we can do really.

“We changed the engine last night after the issue in FP2, then again after FP3 and we didn’t have the time to do qualifying. It’s a new track for me and I would have really liked to have pushed and to see how it drives because I’ve never driven with the Ultrasofts.

“It’s been a really strange weekend. It’s really tough because the only thing I want is to drive and do laps with the car to get used to it, get more comfortable and learn the track as well. For sure we don’t feel really prepared, the first time I’ll be pushing on track will be lap one tomorrow!

“But that’s how it is and I’m not going to change the approach, I’ll keep working with the guys tonight and tomorrow to be ready for the race.”