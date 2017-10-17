Points a realistic target for Williams at COTA – Paddy Lowe

Williams Martini Racing Chief Technical Officer Paddy Lowe believes that going on recent form the team are positioned well to score points this weekend as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship heads to America for the 2017 United States Grand Prix.

Aside from the action on the track, Texas holds a lot for the F1 circus to enjoy, “The teams all enjoy going to Austin as it is such a fun city.” said Lowe. “Formula One fans from across the USA and other neighbouring areas make this a destination event.

“The Circuit of the Americas itself has a very spectacular layout and has created some fantastic races in its short history.

“It contains some very challenging sequences and is a good all round test of the aerodynamics, power unit, suspension and of course, the driver.”

Focussing on the race weekend Lowe is confident that the team can continue their recent run of form.

“We have been showing better performance during the last couple of races and we hope for this pattern to continue into this race weekend.

“Our ambition, as always, is to score points with both drivers and we believe this is a realistic target.”