Renault Could Help Palmer Extend Racing Career, Says Abiteboul

Cyril Abiteboul says he and the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team could aid Jolyon Palmer’s desire to prolong his career, despite the Briton being dropped from the team following the Japanese Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr. will switch from Scuderia Toro Rosso starting from the United States Grand Prix weekend, with Palmer stepping down having scored points in just two of his thirty-five race career, with his best result coming in the Singapore Grand Prix last month when he took an excellent sixth place in changeable conditions.

Palmer’s Formula 1 options look slim, with many teams, such as Williams Martini Racing, Toro Rosso and Sauber F1 Team, looking at other options for their driver line-up, and Abiteboul admits that Renault may need to help the twenty-six-year-old look for a drive elsewhere, with the manufacturer having a presence in a number of series’ worldwide.

“We are a manufacturer that’s part of a large group, and we have a footprint that’s quite wide in motorsport, so there are opportunities also to help him for the future,” said Abiteboul to Motorsport.com.

“He has my personal and also Renault’s commitment to see how we can help him in the next challenge. I’m pretty sure he’s got some ideas.”