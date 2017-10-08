EuroFormula Open

Scott Claims Another Victory as Troitskiy Closes on Rookie Crown

Harrison Scott claimed yet another lights-to-flag victory in race two at the Circuito de Jerez on Sunday, his twelfth victory of an already amazing EuroFormula Open season.

After securing his eleventh pole position of the season on Sunday morning around the Spanish circuit, with Nikita Troitskiy joining him on the front row, the Briton retained the lead at the start and immediately pulled a gap, and was never threatened from behind.

Eighteen laps later, Scott took the chequered flag in his RP Motorsport machine 6.657 seconds clear of Troitskiy, who withstood pressure from behind from Devlin DeFrancesco to claim second for Drivex School to pull away further in the rookie championship, while the Canadian claimed his second podium of the weekend for Carlin with third.

Eliseo Martinez ran fourth early on for Teo Martin Motorsport but lost that position on the fifth lap to Jannes Fittje, with the German then pulling away from the Spaniard. However, Martinez withstood pressure thereafter from a trio of cars, with Simo Laaksonen, Alex Karkosik and Ameya Vaidyanathan in close attention.

Karkosik and Vaidyanathan clashed on the penultimate lap, leaving the latter stranded in the gravel trap at turn nine, promoting Cameron Das to eighth for Campos Racing ahead of Tarun Reddy of Drivex School, with Petru Florescu of Fortec Motorsports completing the top ten.

Ben Hingeley’s impressive points scoring run came to an end when the Briton was forced to pit his Fortec Motorsports machine early to replace a damaged front wing, as was Matheus Iorio, who found himself bouncing across the gravel trap on the exit of turn ten early on in his Campos Racing machine.

Circuito de Jerez Race 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
110Harrison ScottGBRRP Motorsport29:17.465s
216Nikita TroitskiyRUSDrivex School+6.657s
317Devlin De FrancescoCANCarlin+7.297s
47Jannes FittjeGERRP Motorsport+13.082s
542Eliseo Martinez MeronoESPTeo Martin Motorsport+16.242s
63Simo LaaksonenFINCampos Racing+16.722s
711Alex KarkosikPOLRP Motorsport+21.170s
81Cameron DasUSACampos Racing+23.010s
914Tarun ReddyINDDrivex School+25.144s
1020Petru FlorescuROMFortec Motorsports+29.399s
1112Christian HahnBRZDrivex School+29.925s
122Thiago VivacquaBRZCampos Racing+30.462s
1377Guilherme SamaiaBRZCarlin+30.938s
148Lodovico LauriniITARP Motorsport+35.734s
1522Daniel PronenkoRUSBVM Racing+48.677s
1655Daniel LuCHNBVM Racing+51.901s
1719Ben HingeleyGBRFortec Motorsports+1:16.021s
1834Matheus IorioBRZCampos Racing+1:27.926s
19/RET24Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin+2 Laps
20/RET43Pedro CardosoBRZTeo Martin Motorsport+2 Laps

