Scott Continues Domination with Third Clean Sweep of 2017

For the third time in 2017, Harrison Scott swept a weekend in EuroFormula Open, with the Briton taking two wins, two pole positions and two fastest laps at the Circuito de Jerez.

The RP Motorsport driver now has twelve wins in fourteen races, including the last seven races on the bounce, and after clinching the title in the previous round at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, he is now 149 points clear in the championship with just two races remaining.

Scott felt it was a tricky weekend in Spain, particularly with the championship supporting the FIA Formula 2 Championship and GP3 Series, both who run with Pirelli tyres, whereas EuroFormula Open runs with Michelin.

“What an unbelievable weekend, doing the clean sweep once again,” said Scott. “A combination of the new tarmac and Pirelli rubber laid down by the F2 and GP3 cars made it tricky to find a good balance with the car. However, we worked hard all weekend collectively as a team and the car just got better and better.

“After securing both poles – the first being made a little more challenging after a red flag halted my first push lap on the new tyres – I managed to go back out and set a lap that was good enough for pole. For the race today I managed to get off the line well and from then I pushed the whole way and the car was brilliant.”

Scott has been nominated on the four-driver shortlist for the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award alongside Enaam Ahmed, Max Fewtrell and Daniel Ticktum, and now that he has the title in his pocket, he can concentrate on doing the best job he can to win it.

“I can now turn my full attention to the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award over the coming weeks after securing my goal of becoming EuroFormula Open Champion,” admitted Scott.

“I’m really looking forward to the tests and challenges that await. I hope that I can put in a strong showing in all areas and to ultimately win this prestigious award would be a dream come true!”