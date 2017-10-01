Scott Dominant in Monza Opener as Championship Edges Closer

Harrison Scott continued his domination of the 2017 EuroFormula Open championship with another lights-to-flag victory in the opening race of the weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Having taken both wins, both pole positions and both fastest laps in the previous round at Silverstone, Scott once again completed the hat trick on Saturday, leading away from pole position until the chequered flag and setting the fastest lap in the process.

The RP Motorsport driver was untroubled right from the word go, and ultimately saw the chequered flag more than six seconds to the good ahead of Nikita Troitskiy, who slipped still further behind in the championship standings as a result.

Troitskiy had been made to work for his second place, with the Drivex School Russian being embroiled in an early battle with Jannes Fittje, the German who has switched from Fortec Motorsports to RP Motorsport for the remainder of the season.

Once ahead, Troitskiy pulled away, with Fittje then finding himself battling Simo Laaksonen for the final podium position, with the Campos Racing driver making a move on the German on lap eight only for the RP Motorsport driver to make the decisive move back into third on the penultimate lap.

Ameya Vaidyanathan finished as the leading Carlin driver in fifth ahead of Fortec Motorsports’ Ben Hingeley, with Devlin DeFrancesco seventh ahead of Eliseo Martinez, Tarun Reddy and Cameron Das.

There was early contact between Petru Florescu and Ludovico Laurini at turn one that caused yellow flags to fly for a number of laps as the two cars were recovered, which eliminated one of the best places to pass on the lap, while a final lap clash saw both Daniel Lu and Pedro Cardosa end up in the gravel trap at Parabolica.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 1 Result