Toro Rosso announces Hartley alongside Gasly for Mexican Grand Prix

Scuderia Toro Rosso has announced that Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley will form its driver line-up for the Mexican Grand Prix, as the team once again benches regular driver Daniil Kvyat.

Kvyat makes way for the returning Gasly, who rejoins the Toro Rosso team after missing the United States Grand Prix – the Frenchman instead electing to contest the championship battle in the Japanese Super Formula season finale at Suzuka.

After the threat of a typhoon resulted in the cancellation of both Suzuka races, Gasly’s hopes of a title were dashed, leaving rival Hiroaki Ishiura to claim the crown.

Moving over from Porsche‘s WEC team at short notice, Hartley made his debut for the Toro Rosso team at last weekend’s US Grand Prix, finishing thirteenth after covering for the absent Gasly.

After two races on the sidelines having been replaced with Gasly at Sepang, Kvyat returned to Toro Rosso as Carlos Sainz Jr. left to take Jolyon Palmer‘s seat at the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team.

Although the Russian’s return was successful, finishing tenth in Austin, Kvyat is rested once more as doubts continue to spiral over his future with the Red Bull junior team.

This will be the third race in a row which Toro Rosso contests with a different driver line-up, as the team assesses its options for next season.