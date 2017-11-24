Advantage Albon in Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Practice

ART Grand Prix‘s Alexander Albon put in a strong lap to top the final Formula 2 practice session of the year.

The Thai driver took advantage of an almost clear track to grab the top spot by over a tenth to Norman Nato and Nyck de Vries.

As the session got underway, all the drivers headed straight out onto the track to make the most of the time available to them. Albon’s team-mate Nobuharu Matsushita led from the offset before being better by the former 10 minutes into the running, with Nato stealing it away from him five minutes later.

As most returned to the pits around the 20 minute mark, Albon was one of the few who remained on track and used this opportunity to reclaim the top spot at the halfway mark.

With the field then turning their attentions to race data, the fight for the top spot was over.

Behind the top 3 Matsushita, Antonio Fuoco, Oliver Rowland, Artem Markelov, Sergio Sette Camara, newly crowned champion Charles Leclerc, Gustav Malja and Louis Deletraz were all within one second of the top spot.

Qualifying for tomorrow’s Feature Race gets underway under the lights at 19.00 local time and will run for half an hour.

2017 Formula 2 Practice Results – Yas Marina