FIA Formula 2

Advantage Albon in Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Practice

Credit: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2.

ART Grand Prix‘s Alexander Albon put in a strong lap to top the final Formula 2 practice session of the year.

The Thai driver took advantage of an almost clear track to grab the top spot by over a tenth to Norman Nato and Nyck de Vries.

As the session got underway, all the drivers headed straight out onto the track to make the most of the time available to them. Albon’s team-mate Nobuharu Matsushita led from the offset before being better by the former 10 minutes into the running, with Nato stealing it away from him five minutes later.

As most returned to the pits around the 20 minute mark, Albon was one of the few who remained on track and used this opportunity to reclaim the top spot at the halfway mark.

With the field then turning their attentions to race data, the fight for the top spot was over.

Behind the top 3 Matsushita, Antonio FuocoOliver RowlandArtem MarkelovSergio Sette Camara, newly crowned champion Charles LeclercGustav Malja and Louis Deletraz were all within one second of the top spot.

Qualifying for tomorrow’s Feature Race gets underway under the lights at 19.00 local time and will run for half an hour.

2017 Formula 2 Practice Results – Yas Marina

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
15Alexander AlbonTHAART Grand Prix1m48.974
214Norman NatoFRAPertamina Arden1m49.109
32Nyck de VriesNEDRacing Engineering1m49.211
418Nobuharu MatsushitaJPNART Grand Prix1m49.243
519Antonio FuocoITAPREMA Racing1m49.285
621Oliver RowlandGBRDAMS 1m49.342
77Artem MarkelovRUSRussian Time1m49.403
88Sergio Sette CamaraBRAMP Motorsport1m49.560
91Charles LeclercMONPREMA Racing1m49.651
1020Gustav MaljaSWERacing Engineering1m49.874
119Louis DeletrazSUIRapax1m49.892
123Alex PalouESPCampos Racing 1m50.025
1311Luca GhiottoITARussian Time1m50.121
1417Roberto MerhiESPRapax1m50.169
156Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS 1m50.192
1610Jordan KingGBRMP Motorsport1m50.378
1716Santino FerrucciUSATrident1m50.436
184Sean GelaelINOPertamina Arden1m50.579
1912Lando NorrisGBRCampos Racing 1m51.030
2015Nabil JeffriMAYTrident1m51.926

