Aston Martin Looking for Victories in Final Race for Current Vantage GTE

Aston Martin Racing head into this weekend’s 6 Hours of Bahrain looking to end the era of its current Vantage on a high, and they still have the opportunity to close out the year with a championship triumph in GTE Am.

For the past five seasons of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Aston Martin have raced with the current specification model of the Vantage GTE, making it the oldest car in the field, but after this weekend, it will be discontinued and the new model Vantage will be on the grid from next season.

Since its introduction, the car has taken two class victories at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, including in 2017 with Darren Turner, Jonny Adam and Daniel Serra, while there has also been four other class victories in the World Endurance Championship, one in GTE Pro for Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim, and three for Pedro Lamy, Paul Dalla Lana and Mathias Lauda in GTE Am.

The trio of Lamy, Dalla Lana and Lauda have a ten-point advantage over the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche team heading into this weekend’s finale in Bahrain, while the #61 Clearwater Racing Ferrari is a further point behind in third.

Aston Martin took their fiftieth victory in the history of the team last time out in the 6 Hours of Shanghai courtesy of their GTE Am championship contenders, and Lamy, Dalla Lana and Lauda will be going all-out to win again in Bahrain, while Sorensen and Thiim, as well as Turner and Adam, will be aiming for a perfect send-off for the car in GTE Pro.