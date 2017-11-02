Cameron Das: “It was an action-packed, experience-filled weekend”

Cameron Das says the four days of track time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend will hold him in good stead as he contemplates a full season of EuroFormula Open in 2018.

The American competed in the final four rounds of the 2017 season with Campos Racing, with three eighth-place finishes his best results, and although he failed to add to his points tally in Spain, he still found the experience valuable.

In race one, he collided with Australian racer Joey Mawson on the start/finish straight on lap five, while he could only finish fourteenth on Sunday, although his race did include a few nice overtakes on Guilherme Samaia and Pedro Cardosa over the final laps, which pleased the seventeen-year-old.

“This weekend I had four days of valuable time at the famous circuit Barcelona-Catalunya,” said Das. “I really enjoyed the track which has its fair share of high speed and low speed corners.

“During the first race there was an unfortunate incident that forced me to retire. In the second race I was punted by another car which distanced me from the pack I was fighting with. Towards the end I was able to catch up and make a few overtakes.

“All in all it was an action-packed, experience-filled weekend that will be useful for next year.”