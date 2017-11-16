Carlin Among Teams Poised to Join Formula 2 Field

Entrants for the 2018 FIA Formula 2 season has been announced with Carlin and Fortec Motorsport joining the grid.

Czech team Charouz Racing System are also set to join the Formula 1 feeder series.

However, existing competitors Russian Time and Rapax do not feature on the entry list.

This means that 11 teams will start the 2018 season, however the list includes a ‘TBC” that could be announced in the coming weeks.

CEO of the series, Bruno Michel, said: “We’re happy to announce our line-up for next season.

“We have decided to remain loyal to the majority of our existing teams who know the championship well and are strong assets to nurture young drivers.

“We are pleased to welcome Carlin, Fortec and Charouz to the grid. They will get their first taste of F2 early 2018 at the new car shakedown which date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We have received high quality requests from many teams who wish to join our championship. Therefore, we keep open the possibility to add a 12th team to our line-up before the end of this year.”

Trevor Carlin‘s squad competed in the championship between 2011 and 2016 in its previous guise of GP2, with Felipe Nasr placing third in the 2014 season the team’s best result.

It will be the first time Fortec and Charouz Racing have competed in the Formula 1 support category. The two teams currently compete in the Formula V8 3.5 championship, with Charouz running the Lotus team which currently leads the Drivers’ Championship with Pietro Fittipaldi.

Russian Time, despite not featuring on the 2018 entry list, currently sit third in the Teams’ Championship standings locked in a battle with Prema Racing and DAMS. The team won the Team’s title in its debut season, back in 2013, with Sam Bird claiming their best Drivers’ Championship result with second.

Artem Markelov is currently third placed in the Drivers’ Championship, which has already been won by Charles Leclerc, but is fighting DAMS’ Oliver Rowland for second place – he trails the Briton by 12 points.

Rapax have competed in the series since 2010 where it took Pastor Maldonado to the Drivers’ title and also won the Teams’.

However, the Italian team have not won a race since Sergey Sirotkin won the Feature Race at Silverstone in 2015 – the Russian also claimed third in the championship that year.

The remaining teams currently competing in F2 – Arden International, Campos Racing, DAMS, ART Grand Prix, Prema, MP Motorsport, Trident and Racing Engineering – will remain on the grid next season.