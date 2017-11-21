Deletraz Hopeful of Positive Weekend at “Home” Track

Rapax driver Louis Deletraz is hoping to end the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship on a high this weekend.

The Swiss driver will return to racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this weekend which will be the only circuit on the calendar this year he has contested previously in a current F2 car.

In addition, Deletraz is sponsored by ADS Securities an Abu Dhabi based company meaning this weekend feels like a home race for the 20 year old.

“Abu Dhabi is the track where I made my GP2 debut last year and coming to a track where I have previous experience makes me feel really good and motivated. I want to use that feeling to do well.

“I didn’t have any F2 racing experience on the other tracks we’ve been to this season so going back to Abu Dhabi will be nice and it’s definitely a track I like a lot.”

At a track where it is difficult to overtake, Deletraz needs to make the most of the half an hour qualifying session on Friday.

“Normally the tyre degradation isn’t such a big problem in Abu Dhabi because the track surface is very smooth. But we’ll be using the soft and super-soft Pirelli tyres this weekend whereas last year we had the medium compound tyres as well,” he explained. “That will make a difference and we’ll have to see in Free Practice what that means for performance and tyre wear.”

Since the last F2 round, six weeks ago in Jerez, Deletraz has been keeping busy entertaining himself in go karts in France.

“It will feel like I am racing at home because ADS has been supporting me for a long time and there will be a number of people from the company at the track.

“All the components are perfect for me: we’re back in an amazing country, racing on a fantastic track and I’ll be surrounded by passionate people.

“My focus is on pulling everything together and representing them as best I can in their home country.”

Action gets underway at 11.30 local time for the Free Practice session. Qualifying gets underway under the lights at 19.00. The 31 lap Feature Race starts at 18.40 on Saturday with the 22 lap SPrint Race at 14.10 on Sunday.