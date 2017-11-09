Electric GT Celebrates the Past and Future of Motorsport

Electric GT has collaborated with Italian artist Johannes Stoetter, where 3D artwork of the 1934 Bugatti Type 59 racer was painted onto the abandoned Autódromo de Sitges-Terramar circuit in Spain, recognising the history of track which has not been raced on for over sixty years.

The 60-degree banked section of the track was chosen to feature the artwork, whereby the all-electric Tesla Model S EGT was driven past at speed by EGT Technical Director Augustin Payáto create the unique photo opportunity

The Tesla Model S EGT is set to be the main attraction of EGT’s inaugural season, due to commence in 2018.

Mark Gemmell, CEO of Electric GT said: “We have enjoyed putting this 3D artwork together and feel it is a wonderful visible representation of the evolution of automotive technology and motorsport, ahead of our inaugural season in 2018.”

“Johannes and his assistant, Swedish artist Vilja Vikute, had a complex task in planning the design so that it would work as an optical illusion, even anticipating the length and angle of shadows at the time the photos would be taken.”

“Always a racer, Agustin also had some fun on the banked circuit, so we enjoyed trying to capture both cars while our racing car was whizzing past the static artwork at over 150kph.”

“We want to show how thrilling and fun the future of racing will be while respecting the history of our sport. We are all racers and we want to build on the legacy of the sport, evolving it as we move forward into the Age of Light. We can’t wait to open the doors to the public for our Day of Light #1 on November 18 to experience this exciting future for themselves.”