Charlie Martin joins Electric GT Drivers’ Club

British racing driver Charlie Martin has announced today that she has joined the Electric GT Drivers’ Club ahead of the debut of the all-electric racing series later this year.

The Electric GT championship will see 20 drivers competing in identical race-prepared versions of the Tesla P100DL. The adapted race car is capable of 0-100kph 2.1 seconds and a top speed of 250kph.

Commencing in Jerez, the first season of the championship will also visit Paul Ricard, Nürburgring, TT Circuit Assen, Silverstone and Algarve Portimao Circuit.

Charlie joined the Drivers’ Club to further expand her experience in multiple racing formats as part of her goal to become the first transgender racing driver to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As part of her role in the Electric GT Drivers’ Club, Charlie hopes to become familiar with the unique performance characteristics of all-electric racing at a time when electric technology is increasingly pushing the boundaries in motorsport.

Martin said, “I’m excited to announce today that I have joined the Electric GT Drivers’ Club. Electric racing is here to stay and has already captured the attention of the leading manufacturers around the world, and as a racer, I want to know as much as possible about how an electric race car feels in comparison to the racing cars that I usually drive.

“I’ve been very impressed with what Electric GT have created and their passion for the potential of electric technology. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of their race-prepared Tesla P100DL car at the next opportunity. The performance statistics are jaw-dropping.”

Charlie travels to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the next round of the Protyre GT5 Challenge on 21-22 July.