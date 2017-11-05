Jones Eager to Make the Most of ‘Important’ Ganassi Move

Ed Jones said the opportunity to race for Chip Ganassi Racing was one too good to pass up on, and it offers him the chance to propel him into the upper echelons of the Verizon IndyCar Series.

The Dubai-born Briton will switch to the multiple championship-winning outfit after making his debut in 2017 for Dale Coyne Racing, and he is ready to put the effort in to ensure he makes the most of the opportunity.

“It was an offer that came up that I certainly couldn’t refuse for the betterment of my career,” said Jones to RACER. “It’s something that I think is an important move for me, it’s simple as that, really.

“I know I’m now part of a championship-winning team that will give me everything I need to be successful. It will be down to me to make it happen, and I wouldn’t have come here if I wasn’t inviting the opportunity to make the most of this chance with Chip Ganassi Racing.”

Jones will have the opportunity to line-up alongside four-time series champion Scott Dixon in 2018, the year after partnering another four-time champion in Sebastien Bourdais, and he feels privileged to be able to learn from some of the best drivers of all-time in his first two seasons in IndyCar.

“I’m really thankful for everything Seb [Bourdais] taught me, and to Dale Coyne and the team to help me learn so much and improve as I did,” said Jones.

“Now I’m looking forward for what’s to come at Chip Ganassi Racing, and not many young drivers get an opportunity to learn from one four-time champion as a rookie and then learn from another four-time champion right after that. I’m going to cherish this.”