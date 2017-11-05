Jones Full of Praise for Mazda Road to Indy after Ganassi Promotion

The Mazda Road to Indy programme continues to reward young drivers, which the promotions of Ed Jones and Spencer Pigot, the 2015 and 2016 Indy Lights champions, to the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing and #21 Ed Carpenter Racing entries respectively, proves, according to the Dubai-born Briton.

Jones raced in his rookie season with Dale Coyne Racing and took an impressive podium finish in his first Indianapolis 500, and will now make the step up to Chip Ganassi Racing alongside four-time series champion Scott Dixon, while Pigot moves from a part-time to a full-time campaign with Ed Carpenter’s team, replacing JR Hildebrand in the #21.

2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser will also race a partial season with Juncos Racing, with Jones feeling it is important for young drivers with an ambition to race in IndyCar to race in Indy Lights beforehand, as it is the best preparation possible for the championship.

“It’s a proven ladder, and it’s great to see Spencer and myself can show that all we’ve learned on the Mazda Road to Indy has paid dividends in our IndyCar careers,” said Jones to Racer.

“It’s important for drivers who want to move into IndyCar to get involved in the Mazda Road to Indy because it prepares you exactly for what you need.

“IndyCar’s the toughest series for a rookie, I believe, if you look at how long it can take to get fully up to speed. And that’s why the training I’ve gotten and Spencer’s gotten in Indy Lights, for example, has made such a big difference in getting us to where we are now.”