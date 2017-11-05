Jones had ‘Handshake Deal’ with Coyne before Ganassi Move

Dale Coyne admitted he was surprised to see 2017 Rookie of the Year Ed Jones depart his team, but he acknowledges that moving to Chip Ganassi Racing is a great opportunity for the Briton.

The Dale Coyne Racing team had expected to field the same two full-time drivers for 2018 as they did last season, with Sebastien Bourdais being partnered by Jones, but now they are looking for a replacement for the #19 Honda.

Team owner Coyne said they had yet to sign a contract for 2018 with Jones, but there had been a ‘handshake deal’ following the season finale at Sonoma Raceway, but now the search is on for a replacement for the driver who finished fourteenth in the championship standings and took a superb podium finish in his first Indianapolis 500.

“We don’t know who our new driver is going to be because we thought [Ed] was returning here, and I think most people did, so the phone has been pretty quiet,” said Coyne to RACER.

“We left Sonoma with a handshake deal and just needed to finish out the contract, so this caught me by surprise.

“It’s a great opportunity for Ed. But it’s not how we left Sonoma. Time to start the [search] process over again.”