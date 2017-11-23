Jordan Cane Joins Fortec Motorsports for 2018 Eurocup Campaign

Jordan Cane will make the move into European competition in 2018 as he joins the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series with Fortec Motorsports.

The British-born sixteen-year-old will step up to the 2.0-litre category next season after a trio of victories in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship in 2017 with Douglas Motorsport, while he also stood on the podium twice more throughout the year.

Cane revealed that he had several other offers on the table for potential rides in 2018, but having chosen Fortec Motorsports and Eurocup, he knows he now needs to buckle down and get the results in the very competitive championship that visits numerous Formula 1-level race tracks around Europe.

“We had a lot of offers for next year, but I’m really happy to confirm that I will be racing for Fortec in 2018 in Renault Eurocup, the team did a great job in testing and have shown that we will be able to compete at the front,” said Cane.

“I have work to do, Fortec have put their faith in me to get results and for that I’m very grateful. It’s a tough series but with the people around me, I’m confident we will get results.”

Martin Young, Team Manager of Fortec’s Eurocup outfit, says they have been looking at Cane for a long time, particularly thanks to his impressive results in the 2015 F1600 Championship in the United States, where he took seven wins and ten podiums in just fifteen races.

“We are ecstatic to have Jordan join #TeamFortec,” said Young. “We have been keeping a close eye on him since his impressive performance in America and we look forward to a strong competitive 2018 season”