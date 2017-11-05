Lydden Hill Announces £6 Million Expansion Plan

Lydden Hill Race Circuit in Kent has publicly announced a new expansion plan to the value of £6 million that, if approved, could see a major upgrade to the iconic Birthplace of Rallycross in time for the 2020 Motorsport season.

As reported by Kent Online, the Kent venue which opened in 1955, will include a new grandstand with offices and a restaurant as well as providing units for start-up businesses and a change its road layout to provide easier access to and from the busy A2 nearby.

The sport of Rallycross was born at Lydden Hill in 1957, however due to several current issues including access to the circuit and the current facilities on site, the FIA World Rallycross Championship promoter IMG recently signed a three year deal with Silverstone to host the World RX of Great Britain from 2018.

Adam Limbrey, Lydden Hill Business Manager, explained the details of the expansion further.

“We are planning the biggest expansion since we opened in the 1950s, we want Lydden Hill to be a Centre of Excellence, for the motor industry and particularly motor sports.”

“Our plans would create 60 full-time jobs But we also want to benefit businesses through our events such as hotels in the Dover and Canterbury areas.”

With a planning application having been put in to Dover District Council to review, if all necessary permissions are given the revamped centre would be opened in summer 2019 at the earliest. The plan includes the introduction of other new events at the circuit such as corporate days, vehicle manufacturer launches and different categories of Cycling Sports.

This would also mean that the circuit could be in a position to regain being the host of the World RX of Great Britain after the current Silverstone contract ends, if not renewed. This would be a positive move for fans of Rallycross who did not welcome the announcement of Silverstone as the hosting venue revealed back in January this year.