World Rally-Raid Championship

More trophies added for Baja Cups

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Despite being the highest category in rally raid, Ultimate does not have its own trophy like the side-by-side Challenger and SSV divisions. Instead, Ultimate drivers competed against each other and everyone else in other classes for a single overall title.

That will change for the rest of the 2024 FIA Baja Cup season. With the FIA European Baja Cup-opening Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura beginning this weekend, the World Motor Sport Council approved adding trophies for drivers and co-drivers in each of the four sanctioned categories (Ultimate, Challenger, SSV, Stock). The all-encompassing trophies for drivers, navigators, and teams will also continue to be awarded, making eleven championships total across the three series.

“I am very pleased to confirm that the World Motor Sport Council has today approved the proposal to add Group titles for the 2024 World and Regional Baja Cups,” said rally raid category manager Jérôme Roussel. “In other words, in addition to the main titles mixing all competitors, we will award separate trophies for drivers and co-drivers in Ultimate, Challenger, SSV and Stock. This was a request from the competitors and we’re happy to respond positively. Changing the regulations during a season is never easy, and I must thank all those who approved this proposal: first of all, all the competitors involved, and then the members of the Cross-Country Rally Commission, the Road Sport Committee and the World Motor Sport Council.”

The World Baja Cup previously awarded trophies for just Challenger and SSV drivers and SSV teams in addition to the all-class driver, co-driver, and team ones. The European and Middle East Cups had a slightly broader scope by including Stock drivers. Navigator trophies were introduced for 2024.

The change does not apply to the World Rally-Raid Championship, which continues without Ultimate-only trophies.

The 2024 World and Middle East Baja Cups had already started with the Saudi Baja in February.

