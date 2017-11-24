Maiden Formula 2 Pole Position For Artem Markelov

Artem Markelov claimed his maiden Formula 2 pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The top three is completed by Nyck de Vries and Antonio Fuoco.
Starting from pole position bodes well for Markelov as every Feature Race winner has started from there at the Abu Dhabi circuit.
The session took place under the spotlights as all drivers, bar the ART Grand Prix duo of Alexander Albon and Nobuharu Matsushita, headed out to the track.
As the field headed into the pits, the ART and DAMS drivers who had returned to the pits earlier reintroduced themselves to the action to try and take advantage of the empty track.
With the track to themselves Matsushita grabbed P2, as Oliver Rowland claimed P4 with team-mate Nicholas Latifi in sixth. Albon went eighth quickest. The first three returned the pits as the Thai driver remained on track and grabbed second on his next time round.
However, was he was soon slowing on track with the marshalls making quick work to remove his car without causing too much disruption.
Markelov led his rivals back onto the track as all aimed to improve on their best time. With three minutes remaining the Russian extended his advantage outfront with Fuoco slotting in just behind him until de Vries pipped him to steal second place.
Rowland, slot himself in behind the top three ahead of Nato, champion Charles Leclerc, Luca Ghiotto, Matsushita, Sette Camara and Albon setting up a good fight for the Teams’ Championship tomorrow.
However, Albon has been disqualified from qualifying after the team were unable to provide the minimum fuel sample required for analysis after the session. The ART driver will be allowed to start from the back of the grid.
The penultimate race of 2017 gets underway at 18.40 local time and will run for 31 laps.
2017 Formula 2 Qualifying Results – Yas Marina
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|6
|Artem Markelov
|RUS
|Russian Time
|1m47.181
|2
|3
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Racing Engineering
|1m47.387
|3
|2
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|PREMA Racing
|1m47.575
|4
|9
|Oliver Rowland
|GBR
|DAMS
|1m47.617
|5
|20
|Norman Nato
|FRA
|Pertamina Arden
|1m47.676
|6
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|PREMA Racing
|1m47.692
|7
|5
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Russian Time
|1m47.753
|8
|7
|Noburharu Matsushita
|JPN
|ART Grand Prix
|1m47.759
|9
|14
|Sergio Sette Camara
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1m47.824
|10
|8
|Alexander Albon*
|THA
|ART Grand Prix
|1m47.957
|11
|12
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m48.127
|12
|10
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|DAMS
|1m48.201
|13
|18
|Louis Deletraz
|SUI
|Rapax
|1m48.212
|14
|11
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1m48.404
|15
|15
|Jordan King
|GBR
|MP Motorsport
|1m48.476
|16
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|Trident
|1m48.538
|17
|21
|Sean Gelael
|INO
|Pertamina Arden
|1m48.609
|18
|4
|Gustav Malja
|SWE
|Racing Engineering
|1m48.671
|19
|19
|Roberto Merhi
|ESP
|Rapax
|1m48.794
|20
|16
|Nabil Jeffri
|MAY
|Trident
|1m50.201
*Disqualified