Maiden Formula 2 Pole Position For Artem Markelov

Artem Markelov claimed his maiden Formula 2 pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The top three is completed by Nyck de Vries and Antonio Fuoco.

Starting from pole position bodes well for Markelov as every Feature Race winner has started from there at the Abu Dhabi circuit.

The session took place under the spotlights as all drivers, bar the ART Grand Prix duo of Alexander Albon and Nobuharu Matsushita, headed out to the track.

As the field headed into the pits, the ART and DAMS drivers who had returned to the pits earlier reintroduced themselves to the action to try and take advantage of the empty track.

With the track to themselves Matsushita grabbed P2, as Oliver Rowland claimed P4 with team-mate Nicholas Latifi in sixth. Albon went eighth quickest. The first three returned the pits as the Thai driver remained on track and grabbed second on his next time round.

However, was he was soon slowing on track with the marshalls making quick work to remove his car without causing too much disruption.

Markelov led his rivals back onto the track as all aimed to improve on their best time. With three minutes remaining the Russian extended his advantage outfront with Fuoco slotting in just behind him until de Vries pipped him to steal second place.

Rowland, slot himself in behind the top three ahead of Nato, champion Charles Leclerc, Luca Ghiotto, Matsushita, Sette Camara and Albon setting up a good fight for the Teams’ Championship tomorrow.

However, Albon has been disqualified from qualifying after the team were unable to provide the minimum fuel sample required for analysis after the session. The ART driver will be allowed to start from the back of the grid.

The penultimate race of 2017 gets underway at 18.40 local time and will run for 31 laps.

2017 Formula 2 Qualifying Results – Yas Marina

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 6 Artem Markelov RUS Russian Time 1m47.181 2 3 Nyck de Vries NED Racing Engineering 1m47.387 3 2 Antonio Fuoco ITA PREMA Racing 1m47.575 4 9 Oliver Rowland GBR DAMS 1m47.617 5 20 Norman Nato FRA Pertamina Arden 1m47.676 6 1 Charles Leclerc MON PREMA Racing 1m47.692 7 5 Luca Ghiotto ITA Russian Time 1m47.753 8 7 Noburharu Matsushita JPN ART Grand Prix 1m47.759 9 14 Sergio Sette Camara BRA MP Motorsport 1m47.824 10 8 Alexander Albon* THA ART Grand Prix 1m47.957 11 12 Alex Palou ESP Campos Racing 1m48.127 12 10 Nicholas Latifi CAN DAMS 1m48.201 13 18 Louis Deletraz SUI Rapax 1m48.212 14 11 Lando Norris GBR Campos Racing 1m48.404 15 15 Jordan King GBR MP Motorsport 1m48.476 16 17 Santino Ferrucci USA Trident 1m48.538 17 21 Sean Gelael INO Pertamina Arden 1m48.609 18 4 Gustav Malja SWE Racing Engineering 1m48.671 19 19 Roberto Merhi ESP Rapax 1m48.794 20 16 Nabil Jeffri MAY Trident 1m50.201

*Disqualified