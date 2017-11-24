FIA Formula 2

Maiden Formula 2 Pole Position For Artem Markelov

Credit: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2.

Artem Markelov claimed his maiden Formula 2 pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The top three is completed by Nyck de Vries and Antonio Fuoco.

Starting from pole position bodes well for Markelov as every Feature Race winner has started from there at the Abu Dhabi circuit.

The session took place under the spotlights as all drivers, bar the ART Grand Prix duo of Alexander Albon and Nobuharu Matsushita, headed out to the track.

As the field headed into the pits, the ART and DAMS drivers who had returned to the pits earlier reintroduced themselves to the action to try and take advantage of the empty track.

With the track to themselves Matsushita grabbed P2, as Oliver Rowland claimed P4 with team-mate Nicholas Latifi in sixth. Albon went eighth quickest. The first three returned the pits as the Thai driver remained on track and grabbed second on his next time round.

However, was he was soon slowing on track with the marshalls making quick work to remove his car without causing too much disruption.

Markelov led his rivals back onto the track as all aimed to improve on their best time. With three minutes remaining the Russian extended his advantage outfront with Fuoco slotting in just behind him until de Vries pipped him to steal second place.

Rowland, slot himself in behind the top three ahead of Nato, champion Charles LeclercLuca Ghiotto, Matsushita, Sette Camara and Albon setting up a good fight for the Teams’ Championship tomorrow.

However, Albon has been disqualified from qualifying after the team were unable to provide the minimum fuel sample required for analysis after the session. The ART driver will be allowed to start from the back of the grid.

The penultimate race of 2017 gets underway at 18.40 local time and will run for 31 laps.

2017 Formula 2 Qualifying Results – Yas Marina

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
16Artem MarkelovRUSRussian Time1m47.181
23Nyck de VriesNEDRacing Engineering1m47.387
32Antonio FuocoITAPREMA Racing1m47.575
49Oliver RowlandGBRDAMS 1m47.617
520Norman NatoFRAPertamina Arden1m47.676
61Charles LeclercMON PREMA Racing1m47.692
75Luca GhiottoITA Russian Time1m47.753
87Noburharu MatsushitaJPNART Grand Prix1m47.759
914Sergio Sette CamaraBRAMP Motorsport1m47.824
108Alexander Albon*THAART Grand Prix1m47.957
1112Alex PalouESPCampos Racing 1m48.127
1210Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS 1m48.201
1318Louis DeletrazSUIRapax1m48.212
1411Lando NorrisGBRCampos Racing 1m48.404
1515Jordan KingGBRMP Motorsport1m48.476
1617Santino FerrucciUSATrident1m48.538
1721Sean GelaelINOPertamina Arden1m48.609
184Gustav MaljaSWERacing Engineering1m48.671
1919Roberto MerhiESPRapax1m48.794
2016Nabil JeffriMAYTrident1m50.201

*Disqualified

Related Posts