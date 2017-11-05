Mark Burdett Motorsport Delighted with Martano, Pankiewicz despite Tough 2017 Campaign

Despite the team only finding their way into the points once during the 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 season, Mark Burdett Motorsport team principal Mark Burdett was full of praise for his two drivers for making progress during the campaign.

Indonesian racer Presley Martano, the driver responsible for the one and only point of the season for the team, ended the season with a fifteenth place finish in race two at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while female Polish racer Julia Pankiewicz finished the season by finishing twenty-fifth in race three.

Burdett felt that both Martano and Pankiewicz showed big improvements with their driving during the 2017 season and both were a ‘pleasure to work with’, with the aim now to have an even better season in 2018.

“Presley and Julia have been an absolute pleasure to work with this year in Formula Renault Eurocup and they have both made big strides forward with their driving, racecraft and competitiveness,” said Burdett.

“Race two was obviously the big highlight with Presley getting back into the top 15, he did well to avoid the accident and showed good pace again after the re-start.

“We always pride ourselves on helping young drivers adapt and develop and I’m very happy with the job Presley and Julia have both done this year. Eurocup is such a competitive championship and really is a very challenging category – the toughest in the world at this level – so we’re pleased with how the season has gone overall and we’re now looking forward to 2018 already.”