Markelov Inherits Victory as Rowland and Fuoco Disqualified

Artem Markelov has been promoted to the Yas Marina Formula 2 Feature Race victor after Oliver Rowland was disqualified.

Third placed man Antonio Fuoco was also disqualified which means Charles Leclerc and Luca Ghiotto have been promoted to podium finishes.

Rowland, finished the race with a skid block which was below the prescribed thickness in the Technical Regulations: the penalty for such an offence is disqualification from the race. The Briton will be allowed to start tomorrow’s race from the back of the grid.

Third placed man Fuoco was penalised after his front tyres were below the minimum specified tyre pressure, the Italian who claimed third place on the line after passing Leclerc. As a result the Prema driver is also disqualified from today’s results but too is permitted to start tomorrow’s race from the back of the grid.

As a result, Markelov is promoted to first place for his fifth win of the season, with Leclerc second ahead of Ghiotto, Nyck de Vries, Nicholas Latifi, Nobuharu Matsushita, Alexander Albon, Jordan King (who will now start from reverse grid pole), Sergio Sette Camara and Louis Deletraz.

In addition, Markelov has 206 points in the Drivers’ Championship with Rowland on 189 with 17 points on offer tomorrow Markelov is officially the vice-champion.

As for the Teams’ Championship, Russian Time have reclaimed their advantage on 375 points, 10 ahead of Prema in second who have 365 points and DAMS in third on 355 points.