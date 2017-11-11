Moto3

Martin Dominates Valencia Moto3 Qualifying

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin rounded off the season with his ninth pole position of the campaign with a dominant display in Valencia. The Spaniard outpaced newly crowned champion Joan Mir by four tenths of a second as he goes in search of his maiden Grand Prix victory tomorrow.

With Martin sitting out the early stages of the session, a phoney war took place with Gabriel Rodrigo making the early running, clocking a 1:39.332. Shortly before the halfway stage though, the Gresini rider finally got himself up to speed and with his first representative lap of the afternoon, chopped eight tenths of a second off Rodrigo’s benchmark, moving pole position immediately out of reach.

Although Mir and Rodrigo broke into the 1:38s in the dying seconds, Martin still had more time in reserve and his 1:38.428 saw him smash the pole position record, beating Mir by just under half a second. Rodrigo was a tenth further back in third with Tatsuki Suzuki bouncing back from his horrendous Sepang highside with a career-best fourth on the grid.

The Estrella Galicia Hondas of Enea Bastianini and Aron Canet will line up fifth and sixth respectively ahead of Ayumu Sasaki, another Japanese rider to take his career-best qualifying result in seventh. Marcos Ramirez starts eighth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio with Bo Bendsneyder rounding out the top ten.

Tomorrow’s race will not include Nicolo Bulega after the Sky VR46 rider was involved in an accident with compatriot Niccolo Antonelli in FP2 which left him with a broken ankle.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:38.428
236. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing1:38.873
319. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:38.976
424. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:39.308
533. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:39.319
644. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:39.399
771. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team1:39.492
842. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate1:39.492
921. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:39.521
1064. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:39.536
1158. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team1:39.551
127. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team1:39.615
135. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:39.699
1423. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:39.826
1510. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Junior Team VR46 Academy1:39.827
1665. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing1:39.946
1775. Albert ArenasMahindraAspar Mahindra Moto31:39.966
1839. Kazuki MasakiHondaAsia Talent Team1:39.985
1948. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraAspar Mahindra Moto31:39.988
2027. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:40.123
2195. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers1:40.142
2217. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team1:40.177
2396. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP1:40.216
2416. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR461:40.220
2584. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:40.521
264. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint1:40.662
2711. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing1:40.775
2812. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP1:40.777
2914. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:41.278
306. Maria HerreraKTMMH6 Team1:41.600
3141. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:42.469
NQ8. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46No Time
NQ40. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real EstateNo Time

