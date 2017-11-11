Martin Dominates Valencia Moto3 Qualifying

Jorge Martin rounded off the season with his ninth pole position of the campaign with a dominant display in Valencia. The Spaniard outpaced newly crowned champion Joan Mir by four tenths of a second as he goes in search of his maiden Grand Prix victory tomorrow.
With Martin sitting out the early stages of the session, a phoney war took place with Gabriel Rodrigo making the early running, clocking a 1:39.332. Shortly before the halfway stage though, the Gresini rider finally got himself up to speed and with his first representative lap of the afternoon, chopped eight tenths of a second off Rodrigo’s benchmark, moving pole position immediately out of reach.
Although Mir and Rodrigo broke into the 1:38s in the dying seconds, Martin still had more time in reserve and his 1:38.428 saw him smash the pole position record, beating Mir by just under half a second. Rodrigo was a tenth further back in third with Tatsuki Suzuki bouncing back from his horrendous Sepang highside with a career-best fourth on the grid.
The Estrella Galicia Hondas of Enea Bastianini and Aron Canet will line up fifth and sixth respectively ahead of Ayumu Sasaki, another Japanese rider to take his career-best qualifying result in seventh. Marcos Ramirez starts eighth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio with Bo Bendsneyder rounding out the top ten.
Tomorrow’s race will not include Nicolo Bulega after the Sky VR46 rider was involved in an accident with compatriot Niccolo Antonelli in FP2 which left him with a broken ankle.
Moto3 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|88. Jorge Martin
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:38.428
|2
|36. Joan Mir
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:38.873
|3
|19. Gabriel Rodrigo
|KTM
|RBA BOE Racing Team
|1:38.976
|4
|24. Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:39.308
|5
|33. Enea Bastianini
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:39.319
|6
|44. Aron Canet
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:39.399
|7
|71. Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|SIC Racing Team
|1:39.492
|8
|42. Marcos Ramirez
|KTM
|Platinum Bay Real Estate
|1:39.492
|9
|21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:39.521
|10
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:39.536
|11
|58. Juanfran Guevara
|KTM
|RBA BOE Racing Team
|1:39.551
|12
|7. Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|SIC Racing Team
|1:39.615
|13
|5. Romano Fenati
|Honda
|Marinelli Rivacold Snipers
|1:39.699
|14
|23. Niccolo Antonelli
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:39.826
|15
|10. Dennis Foggia
|KTM
|Sky Junior Team VR46 Academy
|1:39.827
|16
|65. Philipp Oettl
|KTM
|Südmetall Schedl GP Racing
|1:39.946
|17
|75. Albert Arenas
|Mahindra
|Aspar Mahindra Moto3
|1:39.966
|18
|39. Kazuki Masaki
|Honda
|Asia Talent Team
|1:39.985
|19
|48. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Mahindra
|Aspar Mahindra Moto3
|1:39.988
|20
|27. Kaito Toba
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:40.123
|21
|95. Jules Danilo
|Honda
|Marinelli Rivacold Snipers
|1:40.142
|22
|17. John McPhee
|Honda
|British Talent Team
|1:40.177
|23
|96. Manuel Pagliani
|Mahindra
|CIP
|1:40.216
|24
|16. Andrea Migno
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:40.220
|25
|84. Jakub Kornfeil
|Peugeot
|Peugeot MC Saxoprint
|1:40.521
|26
|4. Patrik Pulkkinen
|Peugeot
|Peugeot MC Saxoprint
|1:40.662
|27
|11. Livio Loi
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:40.775
|28
|12. Marco Bezzecchi
|Mahindra
|CIP
|1:40.777
|29
|14. Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:41.278
|30
|6. Maria Herrera
|KTM
|MH6 Team
|1:41.600
|31
|41. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:42.469
|NQ
|8. Nicolo Bulega
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|No Time
|NQ
|40. Darryn Binder
|KTM
|Platinum Bay Real Estate
|No Time