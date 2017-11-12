Moto3

Martin Ends Wait for Maiden Moto3 Win

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin rounded off the 2017 Moto3 season with his maiden Grand Prix victory at the 50th attempt in Valencia. The Spaniard led from start to finish on his way to an unchallenged win while newly crowned champion Joan Mir produced a remarkable recovery from nineteenth to second after an early delay.

Despite leading the first couple of laps, there was no indication that Martin would have the front of the race all to himself. However, that all changed on lap three as second-placed Gabriel Rodrigo high-sided on the exit of turn eight, taking Mir off the track as the Leopard rider attempted to avoid the Argentine. Marcos Ramirez inherited second but with a two-second gap to the leader, the tow was lost, along with all hope of catching Martin.

With the victory all-but decided, attention shifted to the battle for second with Ramirez leading a nine-rider group including the impressive Junior World Champion Dennis Foggia who rose all the way up to second at half-distance. Mir wasn’t finished though and having worked his way through the traffic early on, the world champion had clawed himself on terms with the second-place group with nine laps remaining.

In a sensational display, Mir picked off his adversaries one-by-one before finally slipstreaming past Ramirez on the approach to turn one on lap 21. In eighteen laps, the Leopard rider had dispensed with seventeen riders and although he couldn’t overhaul Martin to equal Valentino Rossi’s lightweight class win record, Mir signed off from Moto3 with another masterclass.

Ramirez maintained third to earn KTM a rare rostrum while Romano Fenati bowed out of Moto3 with fourth. Enea Bastianini was fifth ahead of Juanfran Guevara while Foggia was relegated from sixth to seventh after exceeding track limits late on. John McPhee overcame an injured ankle to finish eighth ahead of Aron Canet while Red Bull Rookies champion Kazuki Masaki took an impressive tenth on his wildcard outing.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana: Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto340:02.19325
236. Joan MirHondaLeopard Racing+3.76020
342. Marcos RamirezKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate+3.87716
45. Romano FenatiHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+3.95313
533. Enea BastianiniHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+3.99911
658. Juanfran GuevaraKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+4.94010
710. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Junior Team VR46 Academy+4.7359
817. John McPheeHondaBritish Talent Team+5.0718
944. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+5.2187
1039. Kazuki MasakiHondaAsia Talent Team+6.4626
1124. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+6.5445
1264. Bo BendsneyderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+6.6334
1371. Ayumu SasakiHondaSIC Racing Team+8.6873
1423. Niccolo AntonelliKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+16.1002
1565. Philipp OettlKTMSüdmetall Schedl GP Racing+16.1561
1616. Andrea MignoKTMSky Racing Team VR46+16.263
177. Adam NorrodinHondaSIC Racing Team+16.398
1884. Jakub KornfeilPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+33.128
1995. Jules DaniloHondaMarinelli Rivacold Snipers+33.807
2048. Lorenzo Dalla PortaMahindraAspar Mahindra Moto3+34.360
2196. Manuel PaglianiMahindraCIP+34.629
2241. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+34.403
2375. Albert ArenasMahindraAspar Mahindra Moto3+34.958
2427. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+35.730
2514. Tony ArbolinoHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+39.331
266. Maria HerreraKTMMH6 Team+46.209
2711. Livio LoiHondaLeopard Racing+51.534
2812. Marco BezzecchiMahindraCIP+1:17.109
294. Patrik PulkkinenPeugeotPeugeot MC Saxoprint+1 Lap
NC21. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+17 Laps
NC19. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Racing Team+22 Laps
NS8. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46Injured
NS40. Darryn BinderKTMPlatinum Bay Real Estate

