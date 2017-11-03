Max Fewtrell: “This rookie title is clearly a bonus”

Max Fewtrell did enough to become the Rookie Champion of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend, and he hopes the experience of his 2017 campaign enables him to be a force for the main championship next season, should he return to the category.

After retiring from the opening race of the season finale in Spain, the Briton took his Tech 1 Racing machine to fourth place in race two, while a seventh place finish was enough for him to deny his countryman Daniel Ticktum for the rookie title.

Fewtrell’s rookie season included an outright race win at the Red Bull Ring, with the 2016 British F4 Champion having an extremely consistent season with only one retirement and only three other races where he failed to score, and should he return, the Renault Sport Academy star should be a threat for the main championship in 2018.

“This rookie title is clearly a bonus,” said Fewtrell on Renaultsport.com. “Of course, it is not the championship all the drivers aspire to win, but winning it underscores our performance in this maiden season in the Formula Renault Eurocup.

“The field was made up of some incredible drivers and I was still able to take my first win and fight for podiums. I hope I can use this opportunity next year to aim for the title.”