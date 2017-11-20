Max Verstappen: “I Don’t Actually Want the Season to End”

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen doesn’t want the 2017 Formula 1 season to end, having found favour with the racing gods following an inauspicious start to the year.

Verstappen had an incredible run of bad luck at the start of the season, completing just six of the eleven races before the summer break (and failing to finish two after the return). Since the Singapore Grand Prix however the young Dutchman has taken two first places, a second, a fourth and a fifth – the best run of results he’s had in his career in Formula 1, and eclipsing the results of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo. This, he says, has fired him up for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi is the last race on the calendar, but I don’t actually want the season to end. I’m really fired up at the moment and I just want to keep going. The nice thing will be to spend some time with friends and family over the winter break and then I will look ahead to January and get back in to training before it all starts again.”

Heading into the final race Verstappen believes the team stands a good chance, surmising that the final sector suits the Red Bull car the most.

“We will of course try and end the season with a strong result in Abu Dhabi. Last year was actually quite a good race after skipping a pit stop following a spin at Turn 1, it was hard to manage the tyres to the end of the race but we did it and finished fourth.

“I would say that my favourite part of the track is at Turns 2 and 3, the fast left, right. It’s also very cool driving underneath the hotel and racing in the darkness with all the lights. The final sector at Yas Marina is actually quite technical so you have to be really precise there, but it should also be our strongest part of the track.

“There are quite a few overtaking opportunities to make the race interesting, before the long straight at the hairpin and then at the end of the straight under braking for the next chicane section.”

Max enters the final race, and closes out his first complete season with the Red Bull team, in sixth position in the Championship, down one place on his result from last year.