Max Verstappen: “There are quite a few overtaking opportunities”

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen is looking to sign off from the 2017 Formula 1 season with a positive result at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In 2016, the Dutchman finished a strong fourth, but he is hoping to go at least one better than that this year, by making it onto the podium.

“We will of course try to end the season with a strong result in Abu Dhabi.

“Last year was actually quite a good race after skipping a pit stop following a spin at Turn 1, it was hard to manage the tyres to the end of the race but we did it and finished fourth.”

Although Verstappen’s favourite part of the Yas Marina Circuit are the second and third corners, the Red Bull driver believes the final part of the track is where the RB13 will perform the strongest.

“I would say that my favourite part of the track is at Turns 2 and 3, the fast left, right. It’s also very cool driving underneath the hotel and racing in the darkness with all the lights.

“The final sector at Yas Marina is actually quite technical so you have to be really precise there, but it should also be our strongest part of the track.”

The Dutchman is also looking forward to the numerous overtaking opportunities in Abu Dhabi, which should make for an exciting race.

“There are quite a few overtaking opportunities to make the race interesting, before the long straight at the hairpin and then at the end of the straight under braking for the next chicane section.”

Having ended the season strongly, after a number of early round retirements, that ruined any chance of him fighting for the title in 2017, Verstappen is gutted that the championship is coming to an end this weekend, whilst he is still very much in the zone.

He is however looking forward to spending some quality time with family and friends, before getting back into training for his 2018 title assault.

“Abu Dhabi is the last race on the calendar, but I don’t actually want the season to end. I’m really fired up at the moment and I just want to keep going.

“The nice thing will be to spend some time with friends and family over the winter break and then I will look ahead to January and get back in to training before it all starts again.”