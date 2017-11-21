Norris Set to Make Formula 2 Debut in Abu Dhabi

McLaren Young Driver Landon Norris is to make his FIA Formula 2 debut this weekend at Yas Marina.

The European Formula 3 champion will join the Campos Racing squad for the finale of the 2017 season.

It has been a busy past few weeks for the Briton who flew to Brazil to carry out a tyre test for Pirelli at Interlagos but this was then cancelled due to safety concerns. He then travelled to China to compete in the Macau Grand Prix, where he was disappointed to ‘only’ finish in second place.

“I now turn my attention to Abu Dhabi and making my F2 race début next weekend and I can’t wait! To race an F2 car and at such an amazing venue is super cool. Saturday’s 60mins race will be the longest race I’ve ever done since I started racing.

“The duration, the physical aspect of racing a larger and more powerful car to the ones I’ve been used to combined with the heat in Abu Dhabi, and under floodlights, will make it a challenge but I’ve been training hard in preparation so don’t envisage any difficulties. Bring it on – I’m just super excited!”

Norris will get his first taste of F2 machinery in Friday’s practice session at 11.30 local time followed by qualifying at 19.00. Saturday’s Feature Race gets underway at 18.40 followed the shorter Sprint Race on Sunday at 14.00

As well, Norris is widely tipped to graduate to the F2 series next year when Carlin – who he has raced for since 2015 – make their return to the Formula 1 feeder series.