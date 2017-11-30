Oliver Rowland Set for Formula 2 Test with Racing Engineering

Oliver Rowland will test for Racing Engineering in the 2017 Formula 2 post-season test at Yas Marina.

The Briton will take to the track on Friday and Saturday for the Spanish team and there is an option in place for him to race for them next year.

Rowland had been in second place of the championship all year but lost out on the runner up’s spot to Artem Markelov after being disqualified from the Feature Race and is looking to put this disappointment behind him.

Reflecting on a largely positive 2017, Rowland said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to get some time in another car in preparation for next year. They are a great team and I’m excited to see what I can do with the car. I’m still undecided of what route to take in 2018, the realistic aim now is to be in F1 in 2019 and that’s what I will be pushing for.

“I was disappointed with my third place finish in last season’s Formula 2 Championship, I think me and the team deserved more but that’s racing. Part of me wants to avenge that and try and win the championship next season but I will let my team decide what is best for my future, with lots of options on the table, we are in no rush to make a decision.

“I would like to thank DAMS for all their hard work, winning in Monaco was the highlight of my career and I wish them every success in the future.”

Rowland claimed two race wins in 2017 and appeared a further seven times on the podium.