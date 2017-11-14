Original Flying Lizard Seth Neiman returns to track

The Original Lizard was back in race action last month when Seth Neiman, founder of Flying Lizard Motorsports returned to track for a one-off weekend in the Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA season-finale at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the iconic silver and red Flying Lizard livery, Neiman joined the 15-car field of Silver Class drivers, putting his Le Mans and Daytona race experience to the test once again after a three-year hiatus.

“Well of course the dominant experience is just to see so many old friends from the very beginning of my pro motorsports career.” said Neiman. “The fans are also really nice to come back to. It’s always surprising to me when people are yelling my name. But, a lot of people have a connection to the old Lizards, so that’s been the most fun.

“I am really impressed with the (Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA) series. It’s kind of an interesting combination of serious race cars but some that can be handled without all of the surrounding equipment that it takes to run a full pro racecar.”

Talking about his return to Flying Lizard Motorsports Neiman said, “I didn’t realize until I saw the reaction from the fans how people connect with that history and the image that we created. People don’t realize that this car is not far off, power-wise, from a GT2 RSR from four or five years ago, and that was a 440-horsepower car.

“It’s been a lot of fun although I am not happy with my results, but I was here for fun and I’m had a great time!”” he added.